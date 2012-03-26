WASHINGTON, March 26 President Barack Obama said
Monday he was suspending trade benefits for Argentina because of
the South American country's failure to pay more than $300
million in compensation awards in two disputes involving U.S.
investors.
Obama suspended Argentina from the U.S. Generalized System
of Preferences program, which waives import duties on thousands
of goods from developing countries.
The action is effective in 60 days.
It supports Azurix Corp, a Houston-based water services
company, and Blue Ridge Investment, a subsidiary of Bank of
America, in their bid to receive compensation for
actions the Argentine government took a decade ago.