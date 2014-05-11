(Updates with details from police, FAA)
May 11 One person was killed and another
seriously injured when a small plane carrying a group of French
tourists crashed while attempting to land at an Arizona airport,
authorities said on Sunday.
The plane was carrying a pilot and six passengers when it
toppled over while landing in windy conditions on Saturday in
Page, near the Arizona border with Utah, about 100 miles (160
km) northeast of the Grand Canyon, a police department official
said.
One person died after being transported to a local hospital,
and another was airlifted from the scene and was in stable
condition on Sunday, the official said. Four others were treated
for minor injuries.
The single-engine Cessna 207, owned by Salt Lake City-based
American Aviation Inc, crashed a few hundred feet short of the
runway at Page Municipal Airport, according to Ian Gregor, a
spokesman with the Federal Aviation Administration.
The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will
investigate the accident, he said. Officials did not provide the
identities or hometowns of the passengers and pilot.
On its website, American Aviation says it provides scenic
air tours of the region and has flown over 100,000 customers. No
company spokesperson was immediately available for comment,
according to a person who answered the phone at its Arizona
office.
(Reporting by Chris Michaud and Victoria Cavaliere; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)