PHOENIX Feb 19 She's not even in kindergarten
yet, but a 3-year-old Arizona girl has been accepted into an
exclusive global society known for its brain power.
With an IQ above 160, Alexis Martin, of suburban Queen
Creek, is now the youngest member in the Arizona chapter of
Mensa, a Phoenix television station reported.
Alexis, who reads at a fifth-grade level and taught herself
Spanish using her parents' iPad, qualified by scoring among the
top 2 percent of the general population on a standardized
intelligence test, her father said.
Ian Martin told local ABC15 in an interview that the family
began noticing that something about their daughter was different
when she was just a year old.
"She would recite her bedtime story from the night before,"
he told the station. "She didn't just recite them, she recited
them exactly."
Martin told ABC15 that Alexis, who started reading at age 2,
can be amazing with her special gift.
"Anytime she learns a word and just picks it up through
anything, she never ever uses it in the incorrect context," he
said.
Martin could not be reached for comment by Reuters on
Wednesday.
Alexis is one of 3,300 Mensa members under the age of 18 in
the U.S., with another 56,000 adults belonging to the group
nationwide, a spokeswoman for the organization said.
(Reporting by David Schwartz; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Gunna
Dickson)