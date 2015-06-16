By Robin Respaut
| June 15
June 15 A decision by the city of Glendale,
Arizona, to cancel its contract with the National Hockey
League's Arizona Coyotes is a credit positive for the
sports-laden Phoenix suburb.
Glendale's city council voted last week to exit a deal that
obligated the payment of $15 million a year to the Coyotes to
manage the city-owned arena. Moody's Investors Service on Monday
called the move a credit positive, because it reduced Glendale's
professional sports-related costs.
The Coyotes, however, did not take the decision lightly. On
Friday, the team's owners, IceArizona, secured a temporary
restraining order to block the cancellation.
Last week, the team's attorneys threatened to sue the city for
$200 million in damages.
The arena contract, along with hundreds of millions of
dollars of sports-related debts, has strained Glendale's
finances. Moody's rates Glendale at A3, while S&P is BBB-plus.
In 2014, after the first year of the 15-year, $225 million
agreement with the Coyotes, the city earned back $5.9 million in
arena-tied revenues.
Glendale has reinvented itself from farm town to sports
mecca over the past 15 years. It borrowed $180 million to build
the Coyotes arena and another $200 million for a Major League
Baseball spring training ballpark. It is also
home to the National Football League's Arizona Cardinals and it
hosted the SuperBowl in February.
The hockey arena was Glendale's first foray into
professional sports, in the early 2000s, as an effort to spur
economic development.
"At the time, it was a great idea," said David Evertsen,
chief executive of Municipal Solutions, an Arizona-based public
sector consulting firm. "It was boom time in the valley. All the
municipalities were growing."
But the recession bankrupted developers' plans to build
high-end stores and restaurants surrounding the sports
facilities, and Glendale was left trying to shoulder its debts
without much of the anticipated new revenues. The city still has
$133 million in arena debt, Moody's estimates.
"The bond is water under the bridge," said Andrew Zimbalist,
a professor of economics at Smith College and a prominent sports
economist. "They have to pay that whether or not they have a
hockey arena."
"I always felt the Coyotes never belonged in Glendale. The
only way the Coyotes could stay in Glendale was with this
massive, $15 million-a-year subsidy," Zimbalist said.
The Coyotes lost more than $34 million in the most recent
fiscal year, including a one-time player buyout for $12 million.
Actual losses were around $16 million, according to a team
spokesperson.
(Reporting by Robin Respaut)