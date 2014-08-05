(Removes extraneous word from byline)
By David Schwartz
PHOENIX Aug 4 An Arizona medical researcher
arrested after taking a loaded assault rifle into the Phoenix
airport said on Monday he was making a political statement and
did not intend to harm anyone.
Authorities said Peter Nathan Steinmetz pointed the weapon
at a terrified woman and her daughter on July 25, after striding
around Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport with the weapon
slung over his shoulder.
On Monday, Steinmetz spoke publicly about the incident for
the first time.
"Put simply, I decided to make the point that a peaceful
citizen can openly and responsibly carry a firearm - including
an AR-15 - for the protection of themselves and their
community," Steinmetz said in a statement read to reporters.
He maintained that he was not pointing the gun at anyone at
the airport and is "an educated and responsible gun owner" who
had the safety on at the time.
Steinmetz, who was arrested but not charged over the
incident, said he was asserting his Second Amendment right to
keep and bear arms and not endangering anyone.
He told a news conference he believed the airport was a good
place to make such a statement, lashing out at the
Transportation Security Administration as an agency that
"disarms people and subjects them to gross invasions of their
privacy".
But authorities said the 54-year-old researcher crossed the
line when he carried the loaded weapon into the airport's
busiest terminal and pointed it in the direction of the mother
and her 17-year-old daughter.
Police detained Steinmetz, who works at Phoenix's Barrow
Neurological Institute. He told them he was getting coffee and
had no other reason to be at the airport.
Steinmetz was booked into jail on suspicion of two felony
counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon over the incident. A
spokesman for the county attorney said on Monday the case was
returned to police for further investigation.
The arrest was not Steinmetz's first weapons-related brush
with police, said Sergeant Steve Martos, a Phoenix police
spokesman.
Last November, Steinmetz was questioned while going to the
airport armed to pick up his wife, Martos said. Steinmetz's
minor son was also armed, though neither was cited at the time,
Martos said.
Hospital officials placed Steinmetz on administrative leave
following the incident.
