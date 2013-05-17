PHOENIX May 16 A U.S. federal judge refused on
Thursday to block Arizona's Republican Governor Jan Brewer from
denying driver's licenses to young immigrants granted temporary
legal status by the federal government.
Civil rights groups filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court
in Phoenix in November against Brewer and two state
transportation department officials on behalf of five Mexican
immigrants who qualify for deferred deportation status under a
program pushed by President Barack Obama.
The suit challenged the legality of an order issued by
Brewer in August that denied the young migrants licenses,
arguing that the federal deferred action program did not give
them lawful status or entitle them to public benefits.
Judge David G. Campbell ruled that while the young
immigrants appeared likely to prevail in their argument against
the driver's license policy on equal-protection grounds, they
had not proved they would suffer irreparable injury as the case
proceeds.
An attorney for Brewer, who has long clashed with the Obama
administration on immigration issues, had sought to have the
lawsuit dismissed. Campbell tossed one claim, but another
survives.
(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Philip Barbara)