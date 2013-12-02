(Corrects spelling of US Airways spokesman's name)
PHOENIX Dec 2 Officials removed a man with an
unspecified infectious disease - possibly tuberculosis - from a
US Airways Express flight with 70 passengers on board shortly
after it landed in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said on
Monday.
The unidentified man was removed from Flight 2846 from
Austin, Texas, when it landed on Saturday after the airline
received an alert from the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention regarding a passenger known to have an infectious
disease, a spokesman for the airline said.
The Transport Security Administration had not flagged the
passenger as "do not fly" prior to the flight, although once in
the air the CDC notified the airline that the passenger had "do
not board" status, US Airways spokesman Bill McGlashen said.
A document on the CDC's website said the do not board list
is intended "to prevent persons who are contagious from boarding
commercial aircraft." It mentioned pulmonary tuberculosis as one
such communicable disease.
"After the flight left, the CDC notified the TSA who
notified us," McGlashen told Reuters. "We stopped short of the
gate and then consulted with CDC and then we proceeded to the
gate. That's where firefighters, paramedics met the flight," he
added.
After the plane was stopped, some passengers reported that a
firefighter announced over the intercom that everyone on board
had been exposed to tuberculosis and should see their doctors
immediately, The Arizona Republic newspaper reported on Monday.
McGlashen could not comment on the passenger's medical
condition. Calls to both the CDC and Maricopa County Public
Health seeking details were not immediately returned on Monday.
Tuberculosis, which is caused by the Mycobacterium
tuberculosis bacterium, was once the leading cause of death in
the United States, the CDC said on its website.
The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but can attack any
part of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain. If not
treated properly, it can be fatal.
(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; editing by Andrew Hay)