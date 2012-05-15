(Adds comment from Sierra Club)
By Tim Gaynor and David Schwartz
PHOENIX May 14 Arizona Governor Jan Brewer on
Monday vetoed a bill demanding the U.S. government turn over
millions of acres of its property to the state, dealing a
surprise blow to the "sagebrush revolt" against federal control
over vast tracts of land in the West.
The much-publicized measure, which cleared the
Republican-dominated Arizona legislature last month, called for
federal agencies to relinquish title to roughly 48,000 square
miles (124,000 square km) of land they hold in the Grand Canyon
state by 2015.
Brewer, a Republican and staunch conservative who had been
widely expected to support the measure, said in a statement that
the legislation failed to "identify an enforceable cause of
action to force federal lands to be transferred to the state."
"I am also concerned about the lack of certainty this
legislation could create for individuals holding existing leases
on federal lands. Given the difficult economic times, I do not
believe this is the time to add to that uncertainty," she said.
The bill, SB 1332, was similar to legislation signed into
law by Governor Gary Herbert in the neighboring state of Utah in
March in a revival of a Republican drive to diminish federal
land ownership in the West.
Utah's law seeks to claim some 47,000 square miles (122,000
square km) of federal property and was enacted despite warnings
from state attorneys that it was likely unconstitutional and
would trigger a costly and ultimately futile legal battle.
The moves in Utah and Arizona cap years of rising
indignation among political conservatives in several big Western
states over the fact that major portions of their territory are
owned by various federal agencies, much of it by the Interior
Department's Bureau of Land Management.
The decades-old federal-state conflict in the West, widely
known as the sagebrush rebellion, has flared off and on over
control of a wide range of natural resources, frequently pitting
various extraction industries against environmental protection.
In Arizona, the U.S. government controls 42 percent of the
state's total land mass, compared with some 60 percent in Utah.
The Arizona bill would have sought state title to most of
the federally owned land within its borders, including national
forests, national monuments and national wildlife refuges, in
addition to Bureau of Land Management land. Military bases and
national parks were exempt.
Backers of the measure have complained that federal control
puts too much land off-limits to commercial activities, such as
energy development, mining, logging and grazing - limiting the
state's potential tax base for schools and other public
services. They called Brewer's veto illogical.
"It amazes me that she would mention employment when the
radical ... policies of the federal agencies have stifled and
almost killed the lumber industry, the mining industry and
cattle grazing on federal lands," said Al Melvin, a Republican
state senator who sponsored the bill.
Opponents of the measure, including the Sierra Club, had
argued that the state has proved to be a poor steward of the
public lands already in its possession. Th ey welcomed the veto.
"The idea that the state could manage our public lands was
ludicrous when we are not even funding or properly maintaining
our state park system," Sandy Bahr, director of the Sierra Club
Grand Canyon Chapter, told Reuters.
"Plus it ignores the fact that these lands belong to all
Americans, including future generations ... Few would agree with
the Arizona Legislature's proposal to acquire them and then sell
them off," she added.
