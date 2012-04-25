By David Schwartz
PHOENIX, April 25 Arizona is poised to join
next-door neighbor Utah in demanding the U.S. government
transfer title to millions of acres of federal property to the
state, fanning a renewed "sagebrush revolt" over control of
public lands in the West.
The Arizona state Senate, on a 19-9 vote, gave final
legislative approval on Wednesday to a measure calling for
federal agencies to relinquish roughly 48,000 square miles
(124,000 sq km) of acreage they own in the Grand Canyon state by
2015.
The Republican-backed bill was approved by the state House
of Representatives on Monday. It now goes to Republican Governor
Jan Brewer, who has five days once the bill reaches her desk to
sign or veto it. Otherwise, it becomes law automatically.
Arizona would be the second U.S. state to enact such a law
after Utah Governor Gary Herbert signed a bill last month
seeking to reclaim some 30 million acres (12 million hectares)
of federally owned land in his state, shrugging off warnings
from state attorneys that the measure was likely
unconstitutional and would lead to a protracted yet futile legal
battle.
Arizona Senator Al Melvin, chief sponsor of the bill in his
state, insisted the measure amounted to more than unenforceable
political rhetoric, as some critics have suggested.
"This is not symbolic at all," he told Reuters. "We feel
this is constitutional and we have legal grounds to do this."
Other Western legislatures are said to be weighing similar
bills in what is shaping up as a new front in a decades-old
conflict - known as the sagebrush rebellion - between the
federal government and big public-land states over control of
their resources.
The moves cap years of indignation among political
conservatives in big Western states over the fact that vast
tracts of their land mass are owned by federal agencies, much of
it by the Interior Department's Bureau of Land Management.
In Arizona, the U.S. federal government controls 42 percent
of the land mass, compared with some 60 percent in Utah.
POTENTIAL TAX BASE
Supporters of the Arizona bill have complained that federal
control puts too much land off-limits to commercial activities,
such as energy development, mining, logging and grazing -
limiting the state's potential tax base for schools and other
public services.
They also accuse the government of badly managing its lands.
Melvin pointed to record wildfires that ravaged the state's
national forests last year, saying timber-management practices
of the U.S. Forest Service were largely to blame.
They see the government as too closely aligned with
environmental groups, which largely oppose efforts to loosen
federal controls. Conservationists say less federal management
would lead to degradation of the land and its wildlife while
allowing a virtual giveaway of publicly owned natural resources.
Under Arizona's bill, the state would seek title to most of
the state's federal acreage, including national monuments,
national forests and national wildlife refuges. Military bases
and national parks are exempt, as are Indian reservations.
The bill would also allow Arizona to sell off the land it
receives, retaining 5 percent of the net proceeds, with the rest
going to the federal government.
Critics blasted the measure, saying its sponsors were out of
touch with most of Arizona's voters.
"These lands belong to all of us as Americans, and to future
generations of Americans," said Sandy Bahr, director of the
Grand Canyon chapter of the environmental group Sierra Club.
Melvin said at least four other states were reviewing
similar efforts, including Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico and
Wyoming.
(Reporting by David Schwartz. Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing
by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech)