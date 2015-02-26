(Refiles to add TV designation to slug)
Feb 26 Two escaped llamas led authorities in
Phoenix on a long chase on Thursday as audiences nationwide were
captivated by live video of their escapades filmed from
television news helicopters.
The llama drama began at lunchtime when a large white llama
and a slightly smaller black companion were spotted roaming the
northwestern suburb of Sun City.
They were pursued by deputies from the Maricopa County
Sheriff's Office and members of the public, often skipping away
from capture at the last moment and delighting viewers on social
media who made #llamas a top trending hashtag on Twitter, along
with several variations.
After a chase lasting more than half an hour, the pair
became separated and the black llama was caught. Its boisterous
white counterpart was eventually lassoed by a man from the back
of a pick-up truck.
It was not immediately clear where the shaggy animals had
escaped from.
(Writing by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Cynthia
Johnston and Bill Trott)