Feb 26 Two escaped llamas led authorities in
Phoenix on a long chase on Thursday as audiences nationwide were
captivated by live video of their escapades filmed from
television news helicopters.
The llama drama began at lunchtime when a large white llama
and a slightly smaller black companion were spotted roaming the
northwestern suburb of Sun City.
They were pursued by deputies from the Maricopa County
Sheriff's Office and members of the public, often skipping away
from capture at the last moment and delighting viewers on social
media who made #llamas a top trending hashtag on Twitter, along
with several variations.
After a chase lasting almost an hour, the pair became
separated and the black llama was caught. Its boisterous white
counterpart was eventually lassoed by a man from the back of a
pickup truck.
Police said the pair escaped from a mobile petting zoo while
it was visiting an assisted living center as a form of animal
therapy, and that they had been returned to their owners.
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said no criminal
charges would be filed.
