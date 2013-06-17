By David Schwartz
| PHOENIX, June 17
PHOENIX, June 17 Arizona's Republican Governor
Jan Brewer signed a law on Monday to expand Medicaid, embracing
a key part of Democratic President Barack Obama's healthcare
plan in a hard-won policy victory over conservatives in her own
party.
Brewer, a feisty opponent of the Obama administration over
immigration enforcement, signed a bill that will make about
300,000 additional poor and disabled residents eligible for the
Medicaid program, a move opposed by some conservative Republican
lawmakers.
With the signing, Arizona became the 24th state to move
ahead with the expansion, according to the Kaiser Family
Foundation, a California-based nonprofit that tracks the issue.
Brewer, who outmaneuvered opponents by forming a bi-partisan
coalition of legislators, said the $1.6 billion expansion
drawing on federal funds under the Affordable Health Care Act
was the right move for the state.
"I knew I had not chosen the easy path. But I learned a long
time ago that what is easy and what is right are rarely the
same. Well, today I know in my heart that we have made the right
choice," said Brewer, surrounded by lawmakers at a signing
ceremony at the state Capitol in Phoenix.
Opponents said the decision to take up a key part of the
federal reforms they call "Obamacare," could be costly for the
state should the federal funding run dry. They dubbed the plan
"Obrewercare" during legislative debate.
The Medicaid expansion was Brewer's top policy goal. For
five months she pushed its passage with rallies across the state
and the backing of a group of business and health care groups.
Brewer called the legislature into special session last
week, armed with the votes of key moderate Republican lawmakers.
Both houses, which are controlled by Republicans, passed the
measure with comfortable margins on Thursday.
In addition to expanding services, Brewer said the move
would protect rural and other hospitals from the rising costs of
paying for uninsured patients, inject $2 billion into the
state's economy and create thousands of jobs.
As part of the plan, Brewer said there would be a "circuit
breaker" to call an automatic halt to the expansion if the
federal reimbursements decrease.
Under the Affordable Care Act, the federal government agreed
to increase Medicaid eligibility and cover 100 percent of the
costs for three years, after which it will cover 90 percent.
Last June, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld Obama's healthcare
overhaul, but allowed states to opt out of a provision expanding
the Medicaid program.
Brewer first became widely known as an Obama administration
critic in 2010 when she signed Arizona's tough crackdown on
illegal immigration, allowing police to question those they
stopped and suspected were in the country illegally about their
immigration status. The law was upheld by the U.S. Supreme
Court.
She drew nationwide attention when she wagged her finger at
Obama during an encounter at an airport tarmac in Phoenix.
On Monday, she thanked coalition lawmakers for mustering the
courage to pass the legislation.
"You put people before politics and you stayed strong in the
face of personal attacks," she said.
(Editing by Andre Grenon. Editing by Andre Grenon)