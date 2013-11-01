Oct 31 A United Airlines commuter flight
carrying 47 people from San Francisco to San Antonio was
diverted to Phoenix on Thursday after an undisclosed threat was
made against the plane, authorities said.
After making the unscheduled landing at about 4:45 p.m.
local time (2345 GMT), the plane was sent to an isolated portion
of the airport, where its passengers were evacuated while local
police investigated, authorities said.
The threat, which came on Halloween, was found on the plane,
said Sergeant Steve Martos, a spokesman for the Phoenix police
department. He did not release further details.
An initial search of the aircraft by investigators and
police dogs did not turn up any dangerous materials, Martos
said. But he said further investigation by his department's bomb
squad was still ongoing.
The FBI will investigate the threat, Martos added.
Julie Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for Phoenix Sky Harbor
airport, said that no flight delays or roadway restrictions were
expected as a result of the unscheduled landing or the
investigation.
(Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Paul Simao)