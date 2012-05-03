Police officers look over the scene of a shooting in a residential area of Gilbert, Arizona May 2, 2012. Local newspapers reported five people killed. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

GILBERT, Arizona A prominent border militia leader and reputed neo-Nazi is believed to have shot dead four people before turning a gun on himself following a domestic dispute at a home in a Phoenix suburb, police said on Thursday.

Police believe Jason Todd "J.T." Ready opened fire at a house in Gilbert on Wednesday, killing his girlfriend, her daughter, the daughter's boyfriend and their girl toddler, then shot himself, Gilbert Police Sergeant Bill Balafas said.

"Right now, that's what our investigation is leading us to believe," Balafas told reporters at an early morning news conference on Thursday.

Ready, 39, founded the U.S. Border Guard, a private-citizen militia in Arizona. He said in a posting on the group's website: "We are under attack at this very moment but not by invading troops (yet) or communistic threat ... What or who is it you ask? Just look around your neighborhoods and your schools. Look at the violence on T.V. Look at the border."

Ready had long-held ties to neo-Nazi groups in the United States, both the Anti-Defamation League and Southern Poverty Law Center said on their websites.

Police identified the dead as Lisa Lynn Mederos, 47, who they said was Ready's girlfriend; Amber Nieve Mederos, 23; Jim Franklin Hyott, 24; and 15-month-old Lily Lynn Mederos, who was still alive at the scene but later died in a hospital.

Police found the child and the bodies of two of the adults inside the home and those of the other adults outside. Autopsies are expected to be completed by late Friday.

"We feel safe to say that this was a domestic violence issue. There was an argument and this is purely a domestic situation," Balafas said.

At the time of the shooting an unidentified female witness was in the home. Balafas said "she heard arguing, she heard gunshots (and) came through a back bedroom and located the bodies."

Officers recovered two handguns and a shotgun from the scene. Balafas said late Wednesday that police had been unable to search the house after an unknown liquid was found in two 55-gallon (208-litre) drums outside the house.

The FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force had joined the investigation after "military grade munitions and ordnance" were found at the crime scene, Balafas said.

'FINGER ON THE TRIGGER'

The U.S. Border Guard's website carries pictures of Ready, a heavyset man with a goatee beard, dressed in camouflage fatigues and toting an assault rifle in a cactus-studded stretch of desert.

A message posted on the website late Wednesday said the militia was "extremely saddened by the untimely loss of our founder, J.T. Ready and the other souls lost in such a senseless act of violence."

"Our sympathies go out to all of his family and friends during this time of unbelievable grief and pain. God bless you, J.T. You will be fiercely missed," it added.

A profile of Ready by the nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center said Ready had attended neo-Nazi gatherings in Nebraska and Phoenix, and advocated deadly force to stop Mexicans from crossing the U.S. border illegally.

A chilling propensity to violence was apparent in a blog posting by Ready on the U.S. Border Guard website.

"Some of us have our fingers on the triggers; Soap box. Ballot Box. Ammo box. These were given to us by our founding fathers and mothers," Ready wrote. "We have just about depleted the first two options."

Earlier this year Ready set up an exploratory committee to run for the office of sheriff in Arizona's Pinal County, which straddles an area of desert between Phoenix and the Mexico border frequently used by drug and human smugglers.

A Facebook page titled "JT Ready for Sheriff" carried a message from the administrator that said there were unconfirmed reports that "a cartel assassination squad murdered JT Ready and several of his friends and family this afternoon in Gilbert Arizona."

(Writing by Tim Gaynor; editing by Barbara Goldberg and Mohammad Zargham)