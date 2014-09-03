(Adds statement from girl's family)
By David Schwartz
PHOENIX, Sept 2 A 9-year-old girl who fatally
shot a gun range instructor with an Uzi submachine gun last week
told her mother immediately afterward that the weapon was too
much for her to handle and had hurt her shoulder, a sheriff's
report released on Tuesday said.
The girl's family also did not realize right away that the
instructor, 39-year-old Charles Vacca, had been struck by a
round from the gun, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's
Office report.
Vacca had been showing the girl how to fire an Uzi at the
Arizona Last Stop gun range in White Hills last week when the
recoil caused her to lose control of the high-powered weapon,
the sheriff's office has said.
Vacca was struck by at least one bullet and later died, in
an accident that touched off debate over the wisdom of giving
children access to high-powered firearms, even in a controlled
setting such as a gun range.
The sheriff's office has said no criminal charges were
pending after what it called an "industrial accident." State
occupational health and safety officials have opened their own
investigation.
The girl's mother told officers that immediately following
the shooting, her daughter "turned to her (and) told her the gun
was too much for her and hurt her shoulder," the report said.
"(The mother) said no one knew Vacca was shot until the
other instructor ran over," an officer wrote.
Another officer, citing another instructor at the range,
said that when the girl fired the weapon, it went "straight up
in the air." Vacca fell to his left toward a table, blood
pouring from the wound.
When officers arrived, they found Vacca on the ground still
breathing and moaning as another man applied a towel to his
head. Blood covered a folding table next to him.
The girl's family issued a statement through an attorney on
Tuesday expressing "sadness" for Vacca's death.
"Although certain people will seek to use this tragedy for
their own partisan purposes and agendas, the family asks all
compassionate Americans to pray for their children and the
entire Vacca family," the statement said in part.
A video clip of the moments leading up to the shooting,
released by the sheriff's office shows Vacca giving a girl in
pink shorts hands-on instruction as she aims the Uzi at a
target.
He is heard encouraging the girl and asking her to fire one
shot before telling her: "All right, full auto." The weapon then
unleashes multiple rounds as the video cuts off. It was
apparently moments later that Vacca was shot.
The Last Stop is a tourist hub that includes a restaurant,
bar, RV park and general store and is decorated with paintings
of firearms, faux bullet holes and crosshairs and a mural
depicting a gun-toting Sylvester Stallone in the film "Rambo."
It lists the minimum age as 8.
The family had been visiting Last Stop from Las Vegas and
had taken a ride on a "monster truck" before trying the shooting
range, the report said.
(Reporting by David Schwartz and Dan Whitcomb; Writing by Dan
Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Peter Cooney)