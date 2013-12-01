PHOENIX Nov 30 Sixty-three women from around
the world linked hands as they plunged head first toward the
Arizona desert on Saturday, shattering the female vertical
formation skydiving record, the U.S. Parachute Association said.
The skydivers leaped from three aircraft at 18,000 feet
(5,486 meters) near Eloy, about 65 miles (105 km) southeast of
Phoenix, said Nancy Koreen, the association's director of sport
promotion.
The women were from countries that included the United
States, Canada, Australia, Mexico, France, Norway, Sweden and
Germany.
The record came on the 12th attempt. It shattered the
all-women head-first record set by 41 women in 2010, Koreen
said.
"Everyone has to perform together, which is what makes the
record so challenging," Koreen, who took part in the successful
attempt, told Reuters.
Judges of the Swiss-based Federation Aeronautique
Internationale verified the record attempt at the site, she
said.
Vertical skydiving is regarded as more difficult than
freefall, belly-to-earth skydiving. Skydivers hurtle toward the
earth at higher speeds in a position that makes control more of
a challenge.
"When you are on your head, everything happens a lot faster.
You have a lot less surface area exposed to the air ... so it's
a harder position to fly and control," Koreen said.
(Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Eric Walsh)