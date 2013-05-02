PHOENIX May 1 The largest Native American tribe
in the United States is seeking to dub the classic 1977 movie
"Star Wars" movie in Navajo as a way to help preserve its
traditional language.
Fluent Navajo speakers have been invited for a casting call
in Window Rock in northern Arizona on Friday and Saturday to dub
the roles of Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Princess Leia and others,
tribal officials said.
Manuelito Wheeler, the director of the Navajo Nation Museum,
said he first came up with the idea 13 years ago as a way to
preserve the consonant-rich Navajo language, believed to be
spoken by about 170,000 people, according to government figures.
"We thought this would be a provocative and effective way to
help try to preserve the language and at the same time preserve
the culture," Wheeler told Reuters. "What better movie to do
this than 'Star Wars?'"
Wheeler said he believes the popular science fiction movie
will resonate with the Navajo people with its universal theme of
good versus evil.
The project was given the go-ahead about 18 months ago.
A team of five Navajos then spent 36 hours translating the
original script, hampered by the many words in English that do
not translate word for word into Navajo. Instead, several words
in Navajo are sometimes needed to convey the proper meaning.
For example, he said there is no direct translation for "May
the force be with you," one of the most recognizable lines in
the movie.
Wheeler declined to reveal the Navajo words used for that
and other catch-phrases, as a way to "build momentum" leading up
to the movie.
"What we want to avoid is like the Kung Fu movies of the
past where the lips didn't match up with the words they were
speaking," he said.
Casting for the voices of the movie's major roles will be
held at the museum in Window Rock. About 75 people have
registered to audition.
The finished movie, which will include English subtitles,
will be shown during the tribe's Fourth of July celebration in
Window Rock and again in September at the Navajo Nation Fair.
