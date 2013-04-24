By Suzi Parker
Arkansas's
Democratic governor signed into law on Tuesday a plan to extend
health insurance to more of the state's low-income residents in
a move that could offer a model for other states wrestling with
opposition to the federal government's Medicaid expansion plan.
The Arkansas law uses federal Medicaid funds to buy private
insurance for about 250,000 state residents who earn up to 133
percent of the poverty line, or $15,415 per year. The insurance
would be purchased through a health insurance exchange that the
federal government is due to begin operating with Arkansas at
the start of next year.
Arkansas officials plan to travel to Washington in the
coming weeks to present their plan to federal officials to gain
necessary approval.
"Our work is just beginning," Governor Mike Beebe said after
signing the bill. "There's a lot of i-dotting, t-crossing and
follow ups that have to occur."
The Arkansas plan has drawn interest from some conservatives
in Republican-controlled states such as Texas and Louisiana
because it would use federal rather than state funds to buy
private insurance as a way to help the most vulnerable citizens
without expanding Medicaid.
The Arkansas plan has been closely watched around the United
States as an alternative to President Barack Obama's sweeping
Medicaid expansion, a major provision of the Patient Protection
and Affordable Care Act that aims to extend health coverage to
at least 12 million low-income Americans by the end of the
decade.
Marilyn Tavenner, the U.S. health official who oversees
Medicaid and Medicare and the implementation of the health
reform law, said earlier this month that U.S. officials were
talking to a handful of states about setting up a program
similar to Arkansas's.
Arkansas U.S. Senator Mark Pryor, a Democrat, commended
"Republicans and Democrats for working together to improve
access to healthcare and using the funding provided through the
Affordable Care Act to benefit the people and economy of
Arkansas."
Obama's healthcare reform law has run into stiff political
resistance in Republican-controlled states, particularly in the
South, where leaders have been unwilling to expand Medicaid or
set up their own health exchanges.
Provisions of the healthcare reform law have been challenged
in court cases around the country. In a landmark ruling last
June, the U.S. Supreme Court endorsed the Affordable Care Act on
constitutional grounds but allowed states to opt out of the
Medicaid expansion.
The expansion has since been accepted by governors in about
half of the 50 U.S. states.