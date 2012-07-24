By Suzi Parker
| LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 23
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 23 A campaign backed by
two Walmart heirs seeking to allow retail alcohol sales in the
Arkansas county that is home to the company's headquarters has
gathered enough signatures to put the question before voters on
Nov. 6, officials said on Monday.
Benton County Clerk Tena O'Brien said on Monday that her
office had accepted 41,460 valid signatures - 300 more than
needed to secure a spot on the ballot. The campaign had
submitted 54,150 signatures in total.
More than half of Arkansas's 75 counties are dry, meaning
they have prohibitions on the sale of alcoholic drinks. Most dry
counties are in the South, with some also scattered in the
so-called "Rust Belt" of the Midwest and Northeast. In recent
years, many dry counties have passed initiatives to allow
alcohol sales either in restaurants, retail stores or both.
Walmart is among the businesses that sell beer and wine in
stores in Arkansas's wet counties.
The Walmart heirs, Tom and Steuart Walton, were the largest
donors to a campaign dubbed "Keep Dollars in Benton County."
Together, the two spent $360,000 on the effort, according to a
report filed with the Arkansas Ethics Commission. Steuart Walton
is involved in Walmart's expansion efforts in Europe.
The two brothers, who are grandsons of Walmart founder Sam
Walton, could not be reached for comment on Monday.
Lawyer Marshall Ney, who managed the campaign, said in a
statement earlier this year that Benton County is a "growing and
dynamic area" and his group felt strongly that "county voters of
today deserve an opportunity to make their voices heard on this
issue through the democratic process."
But Benton County church leaders and liquor store owners in
adjacent counties are against the measure.
"The last thing we need is more alcohol because it affects
our children and our safety," said Galen Tearcy, pastor of
Radiant Life Church in Bentonville, the city where Walmart is
based.
The last time the issue was on the ballot in Benton County
was in 1944, when its population was 38,000. Now it is more than
220,000. The county has been dry since 1935.
A study by the Walton School of Business, which the Walton
family endowed at the University of Arkansas, estimates the
annual impact of retail alcohol sales in Benton County would be
$33 million.
Restaurants sell alcohol in Benton County under private club
permits, but residents have to go across county lines to buy
alcohol in a liquor store. Throughout Arkansas, some cities are
dry within wet counties, but a city cannot vote to go wet in a
dry county.
Opponents of the Benton County proposed ballot measure have
10 days to challenge it in court.
(Editing by Corrie MacLaggan, Alex Dobuzinskis and Eric Beech)