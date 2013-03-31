March 31 An industrial accident at an Arkansas nuclear power plant killed one worker and injured three others on Sunday, but there was no release of nuclear material, authorities and the operator said.

A generator fell as it was being moved out of the turbine building at Entergy Corp's Arkansas Nuclear One plant in Russellville, Entergy said in a statement.

"There was no nuclear release of any kind," said Ed Barham, a spokesman for the Arkansas Health Department.

The injured workers were transported to a hospital, Entergy said.

The plant's Unit 1 was off line for refueling and Unit 2 automatically shut down and there is no danger to the public, it said.

The accident is classified as a unusual event, the lowest of four emergency classifications by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Entergy said.