Three people, including a 13-year-old girl, were shot dead and four were injured in Arkansas on Saturday before the suspected gunman was found dead in his vehicle, police said.

Police in Jonesboro, in Craighead County about 130 miles (210 km) northeast of Little Rock, said they received a call early Saturday afternoon reporting a shooting at a residence.

Officers responding to the scene found six people with gunshot wounds, including an adult male and a 13-year-old girl who both died.

Two boys, aged 10 and eight, were listed in critical condition at a Memphis, Tennessee hospital, and two other adults, one man and one woman, were also shot, Jonesboro Sgt. Doug Formon told a news conference.

Formon said another man was later found shot and killed at a nearby place of business where he worked. No identities of the victims were provided.

The presumed gunman was found in the driver's seat of a vehicle on a highway, dead of a gunshot wound, and the investigation was continuing, Formon said. Witnesses reported seeing the vehicle leaving the scene of one of the shootings.

Formon said police were still trying to determine the motive of the shootings and were investigating "to see if there were any more suspects involved," but that the man found dead in his car was thought to be the only suspect.

