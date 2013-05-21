By Suzi Parker
| LITTLE ROCK, Ark.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. May 21 Arkansas' state
treasurer resigned on Tuesday, a day after federal authorities
charged her with extortion stemming from accusations that she
gave a broker state bond business in exchange for repeated cash
payments.
Treasurer Martha Shoffner, a Democrat, faced numerous calls
for her resignation following her arrest by federal agents over
the weekend and a formal extortion charge on Monday, both from
Democrats, including Governor Mike Beebe, and Republicans.
"I am proud to have been elected by and to have served the
people of the state of Arkansas and regret that I can no longer
perform the duties and responsibilities owed to the public,"
Shoffner wrote in a resignation letter to the governor.
Under state law, Beebe can name a replacement. Shoffner was
elected to a second term as treasurer in 2010 and could not seek
reelection to that post. Her attorney, Chuck Banks, has said she
would plead not guilty.
Shoffner was accused of accepting multiple $6,000 payments,
including a pie box stuffed with cash on Saturday from a bond
broker working with the FBI, which secretly recorded the
transaction, federal officials said.
The broker, who was given immunity from prosecution in
exchange for cooperating with authorities, made at least six
such payments to Shoffner at six month intervals, according to
an affidavit attached to the federal criminal complaint against
her.
Shoffner, 68, also received about $6,700 in campaign cash
contributions that went unreported, the affidavit said.
She was held over the weekend and then released on her own
recognizance on Monday after an initial court appearance.
Federal authorities first learned of the matter in January
2012 after a treasurer's office employee told the FBI that
Shoffner was using one bond broker over others and was not
following the office's historical practices, the affidavit said.
Shoffner faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine
if convicted on the extortion charges.
(Editing by David Bailey, Cynthia Johnston and Bob Burgdorfer)