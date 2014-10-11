By Steve Barnes
| LITTLE ROCK, Ark.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Oct 10 A 3-year-old boy who
was mauled by jaguars after falling into their exhibit at a zoo
in Arkansas on Friday is in critical condition, a hospital
spokesman said.
The child was seized at the neck by one of two jaguars and
at the foot by the second cat after falling 15 feet (4.5 meters)
into the enclosure at the Little Rock Zoo, his father and
grandfather, who were with him when it happened, told Little
Rock police.
The boy suffered extensive scalp lacerations, a depressed
skull fracture and several puncture wounds, the police report
quoted a doctor at Arkansas Children's Hospital at Little Rock
as saying.
The wounds did not appear to be life-threatening, the police
report said.
The boy's father and grandfather said they threw a camera
bag and an empty water hose spool at the animals, causing them
to drop the child, according to the police report.
When zoo personnel arrived they entered the exhibit and used
fire extinguishers to keep the jaguars at bay until the rescue
was completed, according to police.
Authorities said they were trying to establish how the child
fell into the open-air exhibit at the zoo, one of the state's
most popular attractions.
A hospital spokesman declined to identify the child, citing
the family's request for privacy and the age of the patient.
The child's family lives in Maumelle, a Little Rock suburb,
according to the police report.
The jaguar exhibit has been closed to the public pending
further review of the incident, a zoo spokeswoman said.
