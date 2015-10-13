By Idrees Ali
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 13 The pending takeover of
United Technologies Corp's Sikorsky Aircraft by Lockheed
Martin Corp will not affect prototype work on an
aircraft that will replace thousands of helicopters, U.S. Army
acquisitions chief Heidi Shyu said on Tuesday.
Last year one team from Boeing Co and Sikorsky and
one team from Textron Inc's Bell Helicopter were
selected to build models of a multi-role vertical-lift aircraft
as a part of the U.S. Army's plan, the JMR technology
demonstrator program, to replace aging helicopters.
The future vertical life aircraft will replace up to 4,000
medium class UH-60 Black Hawk utility helicopters built by
Sikorsky and Boeing's Apache attack helicopter.
"No, it doesn't change it because I think what is important
is you've got the Boeing-Sikorsky team competing against Bell,"
Shyu told reporters at the annual Association of United States
Army conference in Washington.
"As far I know there's two separate teams," Shyu said.
She said first flight tests were expected in 2017 and would
define requirements for the future vertical lift aircraft.
The pending Lockheed-Sikorsky deal, worth more than $8
billion, could be important because Lockheed is providing parts
for Bell's V-280 Valor under the demonstrator program. Bell is
the prime contractor on the V-280 Valor but has teamed up with
11 other companies for parts.
Pentagon arms buyer Frank Kendall has previously said that
mergers were increasing the leverage companies have with the
U.S. Department of Defense.
A representative from Bell said the agreement with Lockheed
on the demonstrator had been amended to clarify that they would
stay on track after the Lockheed-Sikorsky deal.
"I mean the point is it's not an insignificant event
(Lockheed-Sikorsky deal) but it's not ... sky is falling kind of
event either," said Keith Flail, Bell's programs director for
the demonstrator and vertical lift program.
A Sikorsky representative declined to comment on the deal
and how it might affect the demonstrator program because the
team had not been involved in merger discussions.
"But we're teams on the JMR medium in support of future
vertical lift and we are committed to continue that," said
Douglas Shidler, the Sikorsky program director for the JMR
technology demonstrator program.
(Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)