By David Alexander
KINGS BAY, Ga. Oct 29 Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel grabbed a ladder extending through the sleek black hull of
the USS Tennessee at a Navy submarine base here and disappeared
down the hatch for a close look at one of the Pentagon's most
daunting budget issues.
Inside the vessel, 24 tubes for launching nuclear ballistic
missiles sliced through the submarine's decks, with the crew's
bunks and Spartan living quarters packed in around them.
The Tennessee and 13 other Ohio-class submarines are
critical elements of the U.S. nuclear deterrent but the oldest
has been in service for 33 years and the end of the fleet's
useful life of 42 years is in sight.
"My last ship was older than I was," one submariner told
Hagel.
Ageing poses the same challenge across the entire U.S.
nuclear weapons complex. Warheads, bombs, submarines, missiles
and bomber aircraft are all approaching the end of their
service.
Over the next 30 years, Washington will have to overhaul or
replace much of its nuclear arsenal, an effort experts say could
cost as much as a trillion dollars.
The question is what is truly indispensable and how to pay
for it.
The congressionally mandated National Defense Panel put it
bluntly in a July review of the Pentagon's defense plans, saying
the effort to build a new triad of nuclear bombers, missiles and
submarines was "unaffordable" under present budget constraints.
With a 2011 legislation setting forth a decade of budget
spending cuts in place, analysts say the White House will
ultimately have to delay some systems, trim others or find more
money. Most likely it will have to do all three.
"The bill is coming due, and it's a huge bill," said Frank
Klotz, head of National Nuclear Security Administration, the
Department of Energy agency that maintains the weapons.
He noted that many U.S. nuclear weapons systems were built
in the Reagan era three decades ago and Washington has not
invested heavily in them since then. But while the cost is huge,
it is a fraction of the Pentagon's spending, he said, with the
annual defense budget of about $500 billion translating into $15
trillion over three decades.
"The question we have to ask ourselves as a nation is: 'Is
this something which we need to invest in?' Obviously the view
of this administration is, it is," Klotz said in an interview.
With nuclear-armed Russia and China increasingly assertive
on the world stage and other nations pursuing nuclear ambitions,
Washington still needs an effective deterrent and President
Barack Obama supports the modernization effort.
However, critics say the administration's programs are too
ambitious, too expensive and out of sync with the president's
aims to further reduce the size of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.
"The current plans would perpetuate a nuclear arsenal size
and structure that clearly exceeds our deterrence requirements
as defined by the president," said Daryl Kimball, head of the
Arms Control Association advocacy group.
TOUGH CHOICES
Obama's National Security Council has begun a review looking
at how to revamp nuclear forces without jeopardizing other
national security priorities, officials and defense analysts
said.
Its decisions, which could resolve some of the financial
conflicts, will feed into the 2016 budget draft due to be
presented around February next year. Analysts say it is one of
Obama's last opportunities to influence U.S. nuclear arms
policy, one of his top issues.
The submarine program highlights the challenges ahead.
During his visit to the USS Tennessee last July, Hagel
reassured submariners the administration was committed to
building a new group of ballistic missile submarines.
The Navy plans to spend $1.2 billion this year for initial
research and development and hopes to begin building the new
vessel in 2021. The problem is that by the mid-2020s it would be
spending half its ship-building budget on a dozen submarines it
hopes will never have to fire a missile, squeezing funding
needed to expand its fleet elsewhere.
Admiral Jonathan Greenert, the chief of naval operations,
and Navy Secretary Ray Mabus have urged Congress to take the
project out of the Navy's shipbuilding budget and to fund it
some other way.
Representative Randy Forbes, who heads the seapower panel of
the House Armed Services Committee, has proposed paying for the
submarine by a creating a sea-based deterrence fund in the
Defense Department budget and giving the Pentagon more
flexibility in moving money around.
But the plan does not provide new money and Forbes said
Congress should ultimately provide some extra funds.
Former Pentagon comptroller Robert Hale, however, warned
that with several major weapons purchases going to full
production next decade, the United States would still face big
challenges to fund the systems it wants.
"We're going to have to have overall debate over
priorities," he told Reuters.
TOO BIG?
Arms control groups say nuclear overhaul plans simply need
to be trimmed.
Kimball's Arms Control Association released a study last
week titled "The Unaffordable Arsenal" detailing cost-cutting
steps, many recommended by government oversight panels.
The Congressional Budget Office, for example, has said
Washington could save about $40 billion over 30 years by
delaying the new submarine program by three years and buying
only eight instead of the planned 12.
Deferring the long-range bomber program until after 2023
could cut $32 billion in new spending over the decade, freeing
up money for other priorities, like the F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter and new KC-46A refueling tankers, the CBO said.
All in all, savings could reach some $70 billion over the
next 10 years, according to the "Unaffordable Arsenal" report.
That would be 20 percent less than the $355 billion spending the
CBO has projected for the decade based on Pentagon plans.
Jon Wolfsthal, a former director of non-proliferation for
Obama's National Security Council, said the administration
needed to force the tradeoffs and compromises needed to put the
nuclear arsenal overhaul on a more financially realistic path.
"Right now the services are saying these are all priorities,
we have to have them all, we have to have them on these
timelines ... because they've been given orders that say they
must maintain a certain level of nuclear capability," he said.
With its interagency review, the National Security Council
may be moving toward some sort of solution.
Assistant Secretary of Defense Andy Weber, the head of
nuclear, chemical and biological defense programs, said some
compromises, such as eliminating duplicate systems, should make
it possible to maintain a nuclear triad over the long term.
For example, the government is investing heavily in the
B61-12 gravity bomb as a refurbished weapon for the long-range
bomber, so perhaps an air-launched cruise missile replacement
will not be necessary, Weber told reporters last month.
"These are the kinds of questions that I think we're
examining."
