WASHINGTON, April 8 The United States said on
Wednesday it was considering a $57 million sale of
air-to-surface missiles to Egypt, the second big arms deal this
week after Congress was notified of a potential $1 billion sale
of helicopters and missiles to Pakistan.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the State
Department had notified Congress on Tuesday of the possible sale
to Egypt of 356 R-variant Hellfire II missiles and associated
equipment, parts and training. The agency said the deal was
worth up to $57 million.
The Hellfire is a family of 100-pound, laser-guided missiles
generally fired by helicopters or airplanes, including unmanned
drones. The agency said it would be the first transfer of
R-variant Hellfires to Egypt, which previously bought other
types. The R-variant also can be fired from sea and ground
platforms.
DSCA said Congress was notified of the potential sale on
Tuesday. Notification is required by law and does not mean that
the sale has actually been concluded.
On Monday, the DSCA said the State Department had approved a
potential $952 million sale to Pakistan of 15 Bell AH-1Z
Viper attack helicopters, 32 General Electric helicopter
engines and 1,000 Hellfire missiles.
The potential deal with Pakistan also could include target
sight systems, mission computers, global positioning navigation
systems, radar warning receivers and other gear.
DSCA said the sale would further provide Pakistan "with
military capabilities in support of its counter-terrorism and
counter-insurgency operations."
(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Alan Crosby)