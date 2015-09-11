BRIEF-Brio Gold Q1 revenues from mining operations $59.5 mln
* Qtrly revenues from mining operations $59.5 million versus $47.1 million
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The U.S. Army on Friday said it had issued a stop-work order to Oshkosh Corp on a contract valued at up to $6.75 billion for 17,000 new light armored vehicles, following a protest filed against the contract award this week by Lockheed Martin Corp.
Army spokesman Michael Clow said the stop-work order, or "stay of contract performance," was required under federal procurement law.
HONG KONG, May 10 Asian stocks are set to start Wednesday trade on a tentative note with markets put on edge by U.S President Donald Trump's abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey and rising tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme.