(Updates with sale)
By Zachary Fagenson
MIAMI Feb 18 A mural created on the side of a
building by the elusive British street artist known as "Banksy"
sold for $575,000 on Tuesday, along with dozens of other
graffiti-style works at a Miami auction being closely watched
due to the soaring value of street art.
"Kissing Coppers," a black-and-white stencil of two British
police officers kissing in close embrace, was purchased by an
anonymous telephone buyer, Fine Art Auctions Miami said. The
work originally appeared on the side of the Prince Albert Pub in
Brighton, England, in 2005.
The wall is one of several Banksy works removed from their
original location and sold to collectors. It was auctioned along
with two more Banksy pieces - "Bandaged Heart Balloon" and
"Crazy Horse Car Door" - created during the artist's month-long
"street residency" in New York City last year.
Those two pieces, priced at $200,000 and $100,000
respectively, failed to reach their asking price. The Banksy
piece that did sell had a winning bid of $480,000 plus $95,000
in fees. It had been expected to fetch between $500,000 and
$700,000.
The auction of 54 works also included a sketch by
Jean-Michel Basquiat, which sold for $180,000, and a Keith
Haring watercolor, "Roger in the Flowers."
Banksy, whose graffiti and stenciled paintings appear as
social commentary in public spaces and private property around
the world, emerged in Bristol, England, in the early 1990s.
Despite having worldwide notoriety and being featured in the
2010 Oscar-nominated documentary "Exit Through the Gift Shop,"
the artist has kept his real name a secret.
Collectors over the past decade have increasingly sought the
often lewd, brightly colored street art painted, drawn or
sprayed on everything from metal gates to concrete walls.
"Young people want to have a message, a dialogue, and they
want a way to express themselves," said Frederic Thut, director
of Fine Art Auctions Miami.
"The potential of this market is incredible. I was at the
first sales of pop art and it was exactly the same people coming
from nowhere and buying immediately," he added.
The three pieces by Banksy were offered by a private
collector who wants to remain anonymous, said Thut, adding they
were not owned by Stephan Keszler, owner of a New York City
gallery known for dealing in works by Banksy.
Keszler in 2013 represented the owner of "Slave Labour," a
spray-paint image of a young boy kneeling at a sewing machine
with Union Jack bunting, which sold for $1.1 million, Keszler
said.
"It's new, it's more fun, it's younger, it's more
democratic," said Keszler.
Critics say the artworks should not be removed from their
original locations, as it takes away from the artist's original
intent.
"The people who are buying this stuff, chopping it off
walls, and putting it in their homes don't realize they only
have a piece of the puzzle," said RJ Rushmore, who runs the
Philadelphia-based street art blog Vandalog.com.
The auction comes as Miami looks to bolster its image as a
global cultural hub. The annual Art Basel Miami Beach in early
December, the largest fair in North America, coincided with the
opening of Herzog & de Meuron-designed Perez Art Museum Miami on
the shores of Biscayne Bay.
Art Wynwood, a contemporary art fair held a short walk away
from Miami's fast-rising arts district, hosted more than 30,000
visitors over the long President's Day weekend, browsing works
by popular street artists Shepard Fairey and Stinkfish, as well
as traditional sculptors and painters, such as Fernando Botero
and Wifredo Lam.
The Miami art market suffered a black eye on Sunday when
police arrested a local artist accused of destroying a $1
million vase, part of an exhibit by Chinese dissident artist Ai
Weiwei at the Perez Art Museum.
Maximo Caminero told police he broke the vase to protest
that the museum "only displayed international artists,"
according to the police report.
(Editing by David Adams and Lisa Shumaker)