By Emmett Berg
SAN FRANCISCO, June 3 Up to 450 tons of steel
beams, rivets and other metalworks from the original San
Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge will be salvaged, cleaned and made
available to artists to create works for public display,
officials said on Wednesday.
Applicants must present feasible ideas for projects using
the steel as part of a public display or infrastructure, said
Lori Fogarty, director of the Oakland Museum, which is
facilitating the application process for the Bay Bridge Steel
Project.
A panel of judges will begin examining applications in
October, she said, on what is expected to be a two-year process.
The application process will be unusual in the art world,
because applicants are competing for raw material and must
design proposals that fit specifications including a requirement
that projects reference the Bay Bridge in some way, Fogarty
said.
"It's not for someone to put a sculpture in their backyard,"
Fogarty said. "We have stipulations that the project be
available to the public. And we think there may be also projects
that are brought forward by civic entities, or universities or
libraries where it may not be sculpture, it may be benches or
street lighting."
The tonnage to be set aside represents a tiny fraction of
the overall weight of the 1936 cantilevered eastern span of the
Bay Bridge, which partially collapsed during the 6.9 magnitude
Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 and was repaired before
ultimately being dismantled starting in 2013.
The project came about after artists in the community
clamored to work with some of the raw material of the bridge as
it was being dismantled, Fogarty said.
Over a yearlong process, state and local transit agencies
overseeing the bridge agreed and worked to revise contracts with
companies hired to dismantle the bridge to allow for the salvage
program.
"I sense a lot of excitement in the artist community, and
real appreciation that the transit agencies are making this
possible, and we can't wait to see what comes forth," Fogarty
said.
