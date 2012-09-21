By Alex Dobuzinskis
| LOS ANGELES, Sept 20
LOS ANGELES, Sept 20 Assets worth more than $10
million, including famous works of art, a Porsche and luxury
watches, have been stolen from the California home of one of the
world's leading bond fund managers, a source familiar with the
situation said on Thursday.
The burglary at Jeffrey Gundlach's home in the coastal town
of Santa Monica occurred between the afternoon of Sept. 12 and
the night of Sept. 14, according to police.
The massive heist included paintings by Jasper Johns and
Piet Mondrian, a red 2010 Porsche Carrera 4S taken from the
garage, expensive watches made by the likes of Glashutte and
Breitling, some wine and a small amount of cash, police said in
a statement.
Police did not identify the burglary victim, but the source
familiar with the situation confirmed it was Gundlach, the CEO
of DoubleLine Capital.
A separate source connected to the case said Gundlach was
offering a $200,000 reward for the recovery of the stolen items,
and anyone with information on the theft was urged to call the
Santa Monica Police Department.
The police statement detailing the crime showed images of
the stolen art pieces, which also included works by Frank
Stella, Guy Rose, Hanson Duvall Puthuff and other artists.
The painting by Johns, who last year received the
Presidential Medal of Freedom, is his 1956 "Green Target." The
piece by the late Dutch artist Mondrian is his 1936 "Composition
(A) En Rouge Et Blanc."
Gundlach is the chief executive officer and chief investment
officer of DoubleLine Capital. He was a star bond investor with
TCW Inc but left the company amid acrimony and went on to found
DoubleLine.