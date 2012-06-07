NEW YORK, June 7 Natasha Trethewey, author of
three poetry collections and winner of the Pulitzer Prize, was
named on Thursday as the 19th U.S. poet laureate, becoming only
the second Southerner appointed to the position.
The Library of Congress, in announcing the appointment, said
Trethewey would succeed Philip Levine and officially take up her
duties in the fall, around the time her fourth collection,
"Thrall," is due to be published.
Trethewey, an English and creative writing professor at
Emory University in Atlanta, won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize in
poetry for her collection "Native Guard." In addition to poetry,
she is the author of a non-fiction book, "Beyond Katrina: A
Meditation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast."
Trethewey, 46, was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, and
becomes the first U.S. poet laureate from the South since Robert
Penn Warren, who was appointed to the job in 1944.
"Her poems dig beneath the surface of history - personal or
communal, from childhood or from a century ago - to explore the
human struggles that we all face," Librarian of Congress James
Billington said in a statement.
Trethewey, who also is serving as poet laureate of
Mississippi, will reside in the Washington, D.C., area from
January through May.
Poet laureates, who are selected for a one-year term by the
librarian of Congress, have few specific duties but in recent
years have initiated projects to broaden the audience for
poetry.
