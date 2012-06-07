(Adds background, Tretheway quotes)
NEW YORK, June 7 Natasha Trethewey, author of
three poetry collections and winner of the Pulitzer Prize, was
named on Thursday as the 19th U.S. poet laureate, becoming only
the second Southerner appointed to the position.
The Library of Congress, in announcing the appointment, said
Trethewey would succeed Philip Levine and officially take up her
duties in the fall, around the time her fourth collection,
"Thrall," is due to be published.
Trethewey, an English and creative writing professor at
Emory University in Atlanta, won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize in
poetry for her collection "Native Guard." In addition to poetry,
she is the author of a non-fiction book, "Beyond Katrina: A
Meditation on the Mississippi Gulf Coast."
Trethewey, 46, was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, and
becomes the first U.S. poet laureate from the South since Robert
Penn Warren, wh o was appointed to the job in 1944.
"Her poems dig beneath the surface of history - personal or
communal, from childhood or from a century ago - to explore the
human struggles that we all face," Librarian of Congress James
Billington said in a statement.
She is the first African-American to be appointed to the
position since Rita Dove in 1993.
Dove said in an introduction of Trethewey's first
collection, "Domestic Work," released in 2000 that included
portraits of black workers in a pre-civil rights era, "Trethewey
eschews the Polaroid instant, choosing to render the
unsuspecting yearnings and tremulous hopes that accompany our
most private thoughts."
Tretheway has also drawn upon her own family history for her
poetry, including the union of her parents - her mother was
black and her father was white - that was in the mid-1960s still
a crime in her native Mississippi.
Her mother, part of the inspiration for "Native Guard," was
murdered in 1985 by an abusive second husband, whom she had
divorced. Her father, also a poet, is a professor of literature
at Hollins University.
Trethewey talked about her childhood and "evolving
attractions to words" at an Emory University lecture two years
ago, including being influenced by George Orwell's 1946 essay
"Why I Write" upon applying for a graduate creative writing
program.
Looking back she said she realized her words were "lifeless"
when they lacked political and social purpose, but was always
attracted to the lyricism of poetry.
"As a small child I felt the joy of words in their
juxtapositions, in the rhymes and near nonsense phrases my
mother saying to amuse me, long before I was conscious of their
social or political power," she said.
Visual images often drove her poetry and prose, she said,
and research has been important in crafting her words, as well
as topics difficult to address.
"The biggest thing that I learn each time is that I can
find, I hope, the best words in best the order to convey what
seems to me, often, so difficult to speak, what must be spoken,"
she said.
"Of course I learn something about myself each time I write
a poem as well and that is that store of empathy and that store
of the imagination that we have as human beings is
inexhaustible."
Trethewey, who also is serving as poet laureate of
Mississippi, will reside in the Washington, D.C., area from
January through May.
Poet laureates, who are selected for a one-year term by the
librarian of Congress, have few specific duties but in recent
years have initiated projects to broaden the audience for
poetry.
(Reporting by Paul Thomasch and Christine Kearney; Editing by
Eric Beech and Carol Bishopric)