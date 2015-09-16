By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, Sept 15 Two of the nine Andy Warhol
prints stolen from a Los Angeles movie business in a theft that
went unnoticed for years have been turned over to police, an
attorney for a man who had the artwork said on Tuesday.
Attorney Harland Braun said he arranged to have police come
to his office on Monday and pick up Warhol prints titled
"Siberian Tiger" and "Bighorn Ram," which he said were among
three prints his client bought several years ago from a man
involved in commercial construction.
Braun represents Bryan Calvero, who he said works at apparel
company Crooks & Castles and was named in court documents in the
theft case. Braun said Calvero was unaware the two prints - as
well as a third one that he sold through an auction house - were
reported stolen until a journalist contacted him last week.
Los Angeles police art detail detective Don Hrycyk declined
to confirm the prints were returned or comment on the case.
The two pieces were among nine original Warhol prints
quietly stolen from Los Angeles movie business Moviola and
replaced with color copies in a burglary reported in July,
police said in documents submitted to a court for a search
warrant.
The nine pieces are worth an estimated $350,000. They
include three prints from Warhol's 1983 series "Endangered
Species" and six from his 1980 "Ten Portraits of Jews of the
Twentieth Century," according to a police report.
In the affidavit, police said the theft was so seamless it
was only was discovered years later after one piece was taken
for reframing and staff noticed it lacked a print number and
signature.
"The idea that you can have a stolen piece of art and no one
knows it's stolen, even the owner, that's a hard concept to wrap
your head around," Braun said.
"Bald Eagle" was sold through auction house Bonhams in
October 2011.
Braun confirmed Calvero sold "Bald Eagle" through Bonhams
and said Calvero had little experience in art collection and
relied on the auction house to ensure the piece was not stolen.
Bonhams spokeswoman Kristin Guiter said the firm has its
catalogues checked against databases of stolen and lost art.
She said Bonhams asked about specific provenance "and also
obtained from the consignor relevant written representations and
warranties, including to the effect that all information
provided by him about provenance was true and correct."
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Bill Trott)