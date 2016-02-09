WASHINGTON Feb 9 The White House said on
Tuesday that President Barack Obama would deliver a tough
message to China during a summit with Southeast Asian countries
next week that disputes over the South China Sea must be
resolved through global rules and not through "bullying."
White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes told
reporters on a conference call that disputes over the area must
be handled in a way that is consistent with international norms
and not by larger nations bullying smaller ones.
Obama is hosting a summit with leaders from the Association
of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Monday and Tuesday in
California.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Eric
Beech)