(Repeats with no change to text)
By Jeff Mason
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Feb 15 U.S. President
Barack Obama will press leaders from Southeast Asia to boost
trade and back common goals for the South China Sea during a
summit starting on Monday that the White House hopes will
solidify U.S. influence in the region.
Obama will also discuss curbing North Korea and plans to
fight the Islamic State group during the two-day meeting with
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) at Sunnylands, a
California resort.
The visit, at the same location where Obama once hosted
Chinese President Xi Jinping, is designed to demonstrate
Washington's commitment both as a counterweight to Beijing and
as an eager trading partner with ASEAN nations.
It also helps cement a legacy issue for Obama, who has
championed a U.S. pivot to Asia during his presidency and is
determined to present the United States as a Pacific power.
"We want to make very clear that the United States is going
to be at the table and a part of setting the agenda in the Asia-
Pacific in the decades to come," White House deputy national
security adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters last week.
The first day of the summit is scheduled to focus on
economic issues and trade, including discussion of the
Trans-Pacific Partnership deal, which includes four of the ASEAN
members: Vietnam, Singapore, Brunei and Malaysia.
Others are interested in joining, and the White House wants
to make sure the pact goes into effect.
On Tuesday, the leaders will discuss maritime issues
including the South China Sea, where China and several Southeast
Asian states have conflicting and overlapping claims.
Rhodes said Obama would deliver a tough message to China
that disputes over the area must be resolved peacefully.
"We will continue to underscore the principle that these
issues have to be resolved consistent with international norms
and not through bigger nations bullying smaller ones," he said.
The challenge at the summit may be to get all ASEAN
countries to agree on a strong statement on the issue. Analysts
say China has put pressure on countries such as Cambodia and
Laos not to sign on.
Pressure from Obama, and a message that the United States
will continue to engage with the group, may counteract that.
"If the ASEAN leaders feel that the United States is
investing in ASEAN ... that would encourage even the weakest,
the most susceptible ASEAN states to sign on with their brothers
to make these statements," said Ernest Bower, an Asia expert at
the Center for Strategic and International Studies.
"No one in Southeast Asia wants the Chinese to run roughshod
over their smaller neighbors."
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom in Washington;
Editing by Paul Tait)