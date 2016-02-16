RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. Feb 16 U.S. President
Barack Obama said on Tuesday he and leaders of Southeast Asian
countries meeting in a California summit discussed the need to
ease tensions in the South China Sea, and agreed that any
territorial disputes there should be resolved peacefully and
through legal means.
"The United States and ASEAN are reaffirming our strong
commitment to a regional order where international rules and
norms and the rights of all nations, large and small, are
upheld," Obama said at the end of the summit with the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
"We discussed the need for tangible steps in the South China
Sea to lower tensions including a halt to further reclamation,
new construction and militarization of disputed areas," he said.
