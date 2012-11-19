WASHINGTON Nov 19 President Barack Obama and
southeast Asian leaders launched an initiative aimed at
expanding trade and investment ties between the United States
and 10 countries in southeast Asia, the White House said on
Monday.
The countries announced the start of the process at a
meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN,
in Cambodia, where Obama is visiting Phnom Penh for a regional
summit.
Actions outlined in the initiative - the U.S.-ASEAN Expanded
Economic Engagement - are aimed at smoothing a path for Asian
nations to link up with the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade
agreement the United States is negotiating with ten countries in
Asia and the Western Hemisphere, the White House said.
The joint action could also help Washington solidify its
presence in a complex mosaic of regional trade and economic
alliances in an economically vibrant region attractive to many
U.S. businesses.
By seeking to open the door to the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP), the United States is keeping pace with
another regional grouping - the Regional Comprehensive Economic
Partnership (RCEP) - that is forming among southeast Asian
nations and other countries in the region, including China and
India.
Generally, that arrangement is expected to be less ambitious
than the U.S.-led partnership and there is some concern that if
the Washington's demands are too stringent, countries may lose
interest in the TPP in favor of the RCEP.
Four members of ASEAN are part of the Trans-Pacific
Partnership - Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam.
For its part, the Regional Comprehensive Economic
Partnership includes Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand,
and the ten ASEAN members - but not the United States.
"ASEAN is the United States' fourth largest export market
and fifth largest trade partner," the White House said in a
statement. "ASEAN's continued rapid economic development creates
opportunities for U.S. exports."
The United States also wants to broaden the reach of the
Trans-Pacific Partnership to include ASEAN countries that are
not part of the 21-economy Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation
forum. These are Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.
Under the Expanded Economic Engagement initiative,
participating countries will negotiate simplified customs
procedures, and common investor protection and business conduct
principles, the White House said.
ASEAN members are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos,
Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and
Vietnam.