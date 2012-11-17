* Clinton says regional leaders worried by U.S. budget
crisis
* Says congressional leaders united on U.S. security,
leadership
* Obama visit shows importance of Asia to U.S. thinking
By David Brunnstrom
SINGAPORE, Nov 17 U.S. Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton said on Saturday that reaching a deal to resolve
America's budget crisis is critical to its global leadership and
national security and would bolster efforts to project U.S.
economic power around the world.
Speaking in Singapore during a tour of Asia and Australia,
Clinton said that when she was in Asia last year during the
height of debate about the U.S. debt ceiling, leaders from
across the region asked her if the U.S. Congress would actually
allow the United States to default on its debt.
"Let's be clear," she said. "The full faith and credit of
the United States should never be in question."
However, Clinton, who spoke at Singapore Management
University, said that with Washington gearing up for another
round of budget negotiations, she was "again hearing concerns
about the global implications of America's economic choices".
She said that despite all the differences between the U.S.
political parties, "we are united in our commitment to protect
American leadership and bolster our national security".
"Reaching a meaningful budget deal is a critical to both,"
she said. "It would shore up our ability to project economic
power around the globe, strengthen our position in the
competition of ideas shaping the global marketplace, and remind
all nations that we remain a steady and dependable partner.
"For us, this is a moment to once again prove the resilience
of our economic system and reaffirm America's leadership in the
world," Clinton said, stressing that U.S. leadership depended on
its economic strength.
"Global leadership is not a birthright for the United States
or any nation. It must be constantly tended and earned anew."
U.S. President Barack Obama and his Republican rivals are in
talks aimed at avoiding what has been dubbed a "fiscal cliff"
at the year-end, which experts say could push the U.S. economy
back into recession.
If Congress cannot agree to less extreme steps, from Jan. 2,
about $600 billion worth of tax increases and spending
reductions, including $109 billion in cuts to domestic and
defense programs, will begin to kick in.
Both sides are eager to reassure the public that Washington
will not see a repeat of the white-knuckle budget standoff that
spooked consumers and investors last year, and Republican and
Democratic congressional leaders emerged from a meeting with
Obama on Friday pledging to find common ground to avert the
fiscal cliff.
"HISTORY BEING WRITTEN"
Clinton said responding to threats would remain central to
U.S. foreign policy, but could not be Washington's only foreign
policy.
Maintaining U.S. strength would require following through on
a policy of intensified engagement with the Asia-Pacific region
and elevating the role of economics in foreign relations.
Clinton said the visit of Obama to Asia from Sunday - within
days of his Nov. 6 reelection - showed the importance of the
region in U.S. eyes. Obama will visit Thailand, Cambodia to
attend an East Asian summit, and Myanmar.
"Why is the American president spending all this time in
Asia so soon after winning reelection?" Clinton asked. "Because
so much of the history of the 21st century is being written
here."
Clinton said the United States was making progress in talks
with countries on both sides of the Pacific towards finalizing a
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact, which would lower barriers
and raise regulatory standards in a region accounting for 40
percent of world trade.
"We will continue to work with Japan and we are offering to
assist with capacity building so that every country in ASEAN can
eventually join," she said, referring to the 10-member
Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
Clinton said the United States would welcome the interest of
any country willing to meet the standards of the TPP - including
China, where some view the pact with suspicion and as a U.S.
attempt to contain China's rapid growth, something U.S.
officials deny.
The United States, Australia, New Zealand, Chile, Peru,
Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Brunei agreed this year to let
Mexico and Canada into the negotiations, which could reach a
conclusion next year. Japan's prime minister said this month he
wants to enshrine backing for the pact in his party's election
platform.
Clinton said that with the U.S. government working to bring
down trade barriers and create a level playing field for U.S.
firms, it was also up to them to raise their game abroad.
"Too many are sitting on the sidelines," she said. "I hear
it over and over when I travel: 'Where are the American
businesses?' At a time when America's domestic growth depends
more than ever on our ability to compete internationally, this
has to change."