* Asian refiners shift towards cheaper Mideast oil,
* U.S. light oil exports to Asia only started 4 months ago
* U.S. exports now going to Europe instead
By Florence Tan
SINGAPORE, Dec 1 U.S. crude exports to Asia are
grinding to a halt just four months after they began, in a sign
of how an aggressive strategy by Gulf producers to defend their
market share is starting to bear fruit.
Asian refiners have suspended imports of U.S. condensate, a
light crude oil, as they turn to cheaper and abundant Middle
East oil, according to trade and industry sources.
The move shows how the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC), with its influential Gulf members of
Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates, is
scrambling to meet the competitive threat of shale oil.
"There's so much oversupply that Middle East crudes are now
trading at discounts and it is not economical to bring over
crudes from the U.S. anymore," said Tushar Tarun Bansal of
consultancy FGE in Singapore.
U.S. oil became uncompetitive against similar grades from
Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates after Gulf
producers began dropping prices in August to maintain their
market share in an oil market glut.
Crude oil prices have fallen more than 40 percent since June
and the market tumbled further last week after OPEC, largely
dictated by its Gulf members, decided at a meeting in Vienna
against cutting output in order to support market share instead
of prices.
Middle East crude currently accounts for about two-thirds of
Asia's imports.
Adding to pressure on U.S. crude exports to Asia, freight
rates from the United States to Asia have risen by 50 percent,
forcing sellers to market their cargoes to Europe instead. This
is partly due to higher demand for ships in the Middle East and
Africa.
40-YEAR BAN STALLS TO ASIA
The United States eased a 40-year-old ban on crude exports
last year in the wake of its shale oil boom, opening up new
trade routes for surplus flows to Asia and Europe this year.
U.S. exports of lightly processed condensate, also known as
light oil, started arriving in Asia in August and exports
doubled to about 600,000 barrels in October.
Royal Dutch Shell bought the last cargo coming to
Asia, due to arrive at its Singapore refinery in December, but
as a result of the price shifts no more cargoes are expected to
head east for at least the next two months, three traders who
specialise in the market said.
The pressure could undermine plans to send further U.S.
condensate to Asia. BHP Billiton Ltd and Enterprise
Products Partners have both issued tenders to sell
condensate next year.
Trading house Vitol, which bought the latest
U.S. condensate cargo to load in December, is likely to send it
for use at its Swiss refinery instead of Asia, trade sources
said.
Vitol does not comment on its trading activities and Shell
declined to comment.
Although U.S. light crude exports to Asia may have stalled
for the moment, analysts say the new trade route is not
necessarily dead for good.
"OPEC could still act in 2015, especially if prices fall too
far (and) lower prices may spur non-OPEC exporters into action,"
Morgan Stanley said in a research note.
"Lower prices may only force U.S. producers and service
companies to innovate even faster, pushing down the cost of
production," the U.S. bank added.
