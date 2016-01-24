(Fixes typo in headline)
By David Brunnstrom
RIYADH Jan 24 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry begins a visit to East Asia on Sunday in which he plans to
press China to put more curbs on North Korea after its nuclear
test and to urge Southeast Asia to show unity in response to
China's claims in the South China Sea.
Kerry starts what will be a three-day stay in the region in
Laos, the 2016 chair the 10-member Association of Southeast
Asian Nations (ASEAN), after attending the Davos summit in
Switzerland and a stop in Saudi Arabia.
He will head to Cambodia on Monday night and then on to
Beijing for talks on Wednesday with the leadership there.
In Beijing, Kerry is expected to stress the need for a
united front in response to this month's North Korean nuclear
test through additional U.N. sanctions and for a tough
unilateral response from China, North Korea's main ally and
neighbor, a senior official of the U.S. state Department said.
"It is very important to present a united front ... but that
united front has to be a firm one, not a flaccid one," the
official told journalists traveling with Kerry.
It was particularly important to "cut off avenues of
proliferation and retard North Korea's ability to gain the
wherewithal to advance its nuclear and its missile programs,"
the official said, and that meant China doing more.
"North Korea is still engaged in illicit and proliferation
activities," he said. "They have very few avenues for conducting
business with the international community that don't in some
fashion involve transiting China.
"Despite the determination and efforts of the Chinese
government, clearly there is more that they can do."
In Beijing Kerry plans "in depth" discussions on the South
China Sea, a source of increasing tension between China and
ASEAN countries and the United States due to China's building of
artificial islands suitable for use as military bases, the
official said.
First though in Vientiane, Kerry will seek to bolster ASEAN
unity and the bloc's resolve to stand up to China in the lead up
to a summit President Barack Obama has called with the bloc's
leaders for Feb. 15-16 in Sunnylands, California.
Laos has close political and economic ties with its giant
neighbor China, worrying the Obama administration that Vientiane
might behave like Cambodia did it held the ASEAN chair in 2012,
and was accused of obstructing consensus in the bloc over the
South China Sea.
Besides its China ties, as a landlocked country Laos has
less interest in the maritime disputes that several ASEAN
members have with Beijing.
The U.S. official said he had heard from virtually every
ASEAN country that the Cambodian chairmanship had left "a black
mark" on the bloc that was not to be repeated.
So far, Laos was off to a good start overseeing ASEAN
statements on world events, the official said, adding: "It's my
expectation that the Lao will be a responsible chair for 2016."
Kerry will seek to set an encouraging tone in Laos by
discussing increased U.S. aid, including more funding for work
to dispose of unexploded U.S. ordnance left over from the
Vietnam War, when Laos became one of the most heavily bombed
countries in history as the United States sought to destroy
communist supply lines running through it.
The main actual announcements are expected though to come
when Barack Obama becomes the first U.S. president ever to visit
the country when he attends a regional summit towards the end of
the year.
In Cambodia, Kerry will meet Hun Sen, now Asia's longest
serving prime minister, and will draw attention to U.S. concerns
about human rights and treatment of government critics by
meeting opposition members and civil activists, the State
Department official said.
