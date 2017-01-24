Jan 24 U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG)
exporters have shifted their focus to Southern Europe from Asia
as cold weather and problems with Algerian gas supply have
driven Europe's gas prices higher.
Gas prices in Europe are at their highest premiums to U.S.
gas prices for three years. Several cargoes have already made
their way to Europe, and analysts expect more to come.
Day-ahead prices at southern France's Trading Region South
(TRS) gas hub jumped to a near five-year high last week
of 45 euros per megawatt hour, or over $14 per million British
thermal units (mmBtu), making TRS one of the world's premium
markets.
Next-day gas prices at the Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX benchmark
in Louisiana, meanwhile, traded around $3.25 per mmBtu on
Tuesday.
Consumers cranked up their heaters as cold weather hit the
region, pushing up demand for gas. As demand has risen, supply
from Algeria has been reduced due to problems at Sonatrach's
Skikda LNG export terminal.
The ongoing shutdown of some French nuclear plants as a
consequence of the discovery of forged manufacturing documents
for some parts used in those plants has also fired up demand for
power from the region's gas-fired plants higher than normal.
Spain, Greece and Turkey would be other possible
destinations for the LNG cargoes, said Madeline Jowdy, senior
director global gas and LNG at PIRA in New York.
The flow would likely slow in March, as winter comes to an
end in Europe, said Ted Michael, LNG analyst, natural gas, at
energy data provider Genscape.
Over the past month, one vessel has delivered U.S. gas to
Spain and one to Turkey. Two more vessels transporting U.S. gas
were sailing in the Mediterranean and another was moving across
the Atlantic, according to Reuters shipping data.
That is very different from December when more than half of
the vessels departing Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass
terminal in Louisiana turned west toward Japan, South Korea and
China. Sabine Pass is the only LNG export terminal in the lower
48 U.S. states.
In December, spot gas prices in Asia LNG-AS spiked to a
near two-year high of $9.75 per mmBtu in early January due to
cold weather and a problem at the Gorgon LNG export terminal in
western Australia.
Asia gas prices have since collapsed by about 18 percent due
in part to the return to service of the first liquefaction train
at Gorgon.
Sabine Pass should have more gas to sell than in December
since the third liquefaction train at the facility started
processing gas during its commissioning phase.
Over the past two weeks, Sabine Pass has processed about 2.0
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) versus an average of 1.4 bcfd
in December, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Since the first cargo left Sabine Pass in February 2016,
about 65 vessels have carried off about 210 bcf of gas from the
facility, worth about $540 million based on average Henry Hub
prices in 2016. The United States consumes about 75 bcfd of gas
on average.
Royal Dutch Shell Plc's BG Group has the contract
for part of the capacity of the first and second 0.65-bcfd
liquefaction trains at Sabine Pass. Gas Natural Fenosa
has a contract for part of the second train's capacity.
(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Simon Webb and Chizu
Nomiyama)