By Matt Spetalnick and Manuel Mogato
WASHINGTON/MANILA, April 16 When a Philippine
government ship evaded a Chinese blockade in disputed waters of
the South China Sea last month, a U.S. Navy plane swooped in to
witness the dramatic encounter.
The flyover was a vivid illustration of the expanding
significance of one of Asia's most strategic regions and
underscored a message that senior U.S. officials say President
Barack Obama will make in Asia next week: The "pivot" of U.S.
military and diplomatic assets toward the Asia-Pacific region is
real.
Washington's Asian allies, however, appear unconvinced.
During Obama's four-nation tour of Asia that begins on April
23, his toughest challenge will be to reassure skeptical
leaders that the United States intends to be more than just a
casual observer and instead is genuinely committed to countering
an increasingly assertive China in the region.
Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula - and
perceptions of limited U.S. options to get Moscow to back down -
has heightened unease in Japan, the Philippines and elsewhere
about whether Beijing might feel emboldened to use force to
pursue its territorial claims in the East and South China Seas.
There is also suspicion among some Asian allies that if they
come under threat from China, the United States - despite treaty
obligations to come to their aid - might craft a response aimed
more at controlling damage to its own vital relationship with
China, the world's second-biggest economic power.
For Obama, the tricky part of the trip, which will include
stops in Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and the Philippines, will
be deciding how to set limits on China in a way that soothes
U.S. allies in Asia but avoids stoking tensions with Beijing.
"Obama's upcoming visit will be the most critical test of
this administration's Asia policy," said Richard Jacobson, a
Manila-based analyst with TD International, a business risk and
strategic consulting firm.
U.S. officials say the Obama administration's long-promised
"rebalancing" of America's economic, diplomatic and security
policy toward Asia is on track, largely unaffected by the
attention demanded by the crisis in Ukraine or persistent
troubles in the Middle East.
The Asia "pivot" - as the White House initially dubbed it -
represented a strategy to refocus on the region's dynamic
economies as the United States disentangled itself from costly
wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
But doubts about Washington's commitment to Asia are
simmering in some allied capitals.
"It was a welcome policy change, but will they do it?" Yukio
Okamoto, a former Japanese government adviser on foreign affairs
said of the strategic shift toward Asia that Obama announced in
2011. "We do not see any actual sign" of its implementation.
When Obama announced the eastward shift, the most dramatic
symbol of the new policy was the planned deployment of 2,500
U.S. Marines in northern Australia, where they would be primed
to respond to regional conflicts. It took until this month to
build up forces to 1,150 Marines based in Darwin, and the full
contingent is not due to be in place until 2017.
"The U.S. pivot towards Asia has had very few tangible,
concrete outcomes so far," said Adam Lockyer, a foreign policy
and defense analyst at the University of New South Wales.
A SIGN OF ANXIETY
Obama will try to put those concerns to rest while in
Manila, where Philippine officials say he is expected to sign a
security pact that will allow for increased use of Philippine
bases by U.S. ships, aircraft and troops.
Manila's acceptance of a beefed-up U.S. military presence, a
politically sensitive issue in the independent-minded
archipelago nation, would reveal the scale of Philippine anxiety
over China.
The Philippine Senate voted to evict the U.S. military from
their bases in 1991, ending 94 years of American military
presence in the Philippines, and has only gradually allowed the
return of U.S. forces for limited operations during the past
decade.
The Philippine government is struggling to keep control of
Second Thomas Shoal, where it has a military outpost on a reef
surrounded by Chinese coastguard ships. The outpost itself is a
huge, rusting World War Two transport vessel that the Philippine
navy intentionally ran aground in 1999 to mark its claim.
Eight or so Filipino soldiers live there for three months at
a time in harsh conditions on a reef that Manila says is within
its 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone. China, which
claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, says the shoal is part
of its territory.
Last month, a U.S. surveillance plane was spotted overhead
as a Philippine vessel dodged Chinese coastguard vessels to
deliver supplies and fresh troops to the outpost.
Such U.S. aircraft normally conduct their missions at higher
altitudes, so the fact that its flyover was in full view of
journalists monitoring the incident on the surface below
suggested that the United States wanted to make its presence
known. A Chinese plane and a Philippine military aircraft also
flew above the area at different intervals.
The administration has promised that the United States will
reposition naval forces so that 60 percent of its warships are
based in Asia-Pacific by the end of the decade, up from about 50
percent now. But as the U.S. military budget contracts, that
likely would represent part of a shrinking U.S. defense pie.
Obama's aides brush aside complaints about the U.S.
follow-through on the pivot strategy, saying that no matter how
much attention Washington devotes to partners in the region, the
allies will always want more from their superpower friend.
"Questions by Asia-Pacific allies about the degree of
American commitment has been a constant component of our
relationship for 60-plus years. It's not new," said a senior
U.S. official, who asked not to be identified because he was not
authorized to comment publicly. "It doesn't mean the U.S. won't
do more to work with them."
MAKING UP FOR OBAMA'S NO-SHOW
Obama himself helped to fuel some of the skepticism about
the United States' commitment to Asia when he abruptly canceled
a long-planned trip to Asia to attend two regional summits last
fall and stayed home to deal with a U.S. government shutdown.
Since then, negotiations have dragged on over a proposed
U.S.-led trans-Pacific trade pact that is widely seen as the
economic centerpiece of Obama's pivot strategy.
In this tense regional climate, Obama can be expected to
appeal directly to Asian leaders to have faith in America's
resolve to keep China in check and discourage any notion that
Beijing could emulate Russia's takeover of Crimea by seizing
contested islands and shoals from its neighbors.
"Among countries in Asia, there has been an increase in the
level of anxiety about what lessons China may be drawing from
Russia and Ukraine," the senior U.S. official said.
While sticking to a U.S. refusal to take sides in the
maritime disputes, Obama will seek to reassure South Korea,
Japan and the Philippines that Washington is "fully committed to
our defense treaties" with them, the official said.
Obama's Japanese hosts likely will only be satisfied if the
president takes a tough stand against China and in solidarity
with Japan amid growing concern that Washington's defense
commitment may be wavering.
Tokyo and Beijing are locked in a bitter row in the East
China Sea over tiny, uninhabited isles administered by Japan,
especially since China announced the creation of a controversial
new air defense zone covering the area, which the Japanese call
Senkaku and the Chinese call Diaoyu.
Relations between Japan and China have been further poisoned
by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to a
controversial shrine for war dead seen as a symbol of Japan's
past militarism - a move that drew U.S. criticism as well.
Obama, the U.S. official said, will send a message during
his Asian tour to China that "it should not use intimidation or
coercion" against its neighbors.
That is not likely to go down well in Beijing, where
visiting U.S. Secretary of State Chuck Hagel faced harsh
accusations last week from Chinese officials who claimed that
Washington's regional agenda was aimed at blocking China's rise.
(Additional reporting by Greg Torode in Hong Kong, Linda Sieg
in Tokyo, Matt Siegel in Sydney, David Brunnstrom and Mark
Felsenthal in Washington; Editing by Jason Szep and David
Lindsey)