WASHINGTON Nov 20 The White House renewed
pressure on China on Wednesday to move toward a
market-determined foreign exchange rate and to rein in cyber
theft.
Susan Rice, President Barack Obama's national security
adviser, announced in a speech that Obama would travel to Asia
in April to make up for a visit canceled in October due to a
U.S. budget crisis.
Speaking to an audience at Georgetown University, Rice said
the United States will continue insisting on tangible progress
by Beijing to improve the atmosphere for bilateral trade, such
as a market-based exchange rate and increased U.S. access to
Chinese markets and a bolstering of protections of U.S.
corporate intellectual property rights.
Cyber-assisted espionage hurts China, she said, and if
actions are not taken to rein it in, "This behavior will
undermine the economic relationship that benefits both of our
nations."