By Linda Sieg and Rachel Armstrong
| TOKYO/SINGAPORE
TOKYO/SINGAPORE Feb 21 America's ambitious
trade agenda is running into fierce resistance in Asia, but
negotiators say a draft Pacific free-trade deal that papers over
some differences may be ready by the time U.S. President Barack
Obama visits the region in April.
A central element of Obama's strategic shift towards Asia,
the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) could accelerate global
economic growth, boost U.S. exports and level the playing field
between emerging and rich nations in one of the world's biggest
trade pacts, covering about one-third of global trade.
The White House had hoped to complete the deal, which aims to
cut tariffs and set common standards on other issues, last year.
But that didn't happen and negotiators fly into Singapore on
Saturday for three days of talks on the 12-country pact.
Significant challenges remain, including U.S. frustrations
over Japanese protection of sensitive agricultural products,
such as rice, and U.S. automakers' fears of increased
competition from Japan.
At the start of U.S.-Japan working-level talks this week, a
Japanese cabinet minister said Tokyo could make concessions on
tariffs on some sensitive farm products, but negotiators said
big gaps remained between the two sides.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who took office 14
months ago pledging to revive the world's third-largest economy,
has made the trade pact a key part of a growth strategy known as
the "Third Arrow" of his "Abenomics" recipe. The
other two "Arrows" are hyper-easy monetary policy and fiscal
spending.
"Abe has told international society he would go ahead with
TPP so he has to make progress," said a Japanese official
familiar with the matter. "It is not so easy to accept failure."
While the United States and Japan agree on many issues, they
remain at odds over politically sensitive sectors for both
countries. Washington has been pressing Tokyo to scrap all
tariffs in the five categories of rice, beef and pork, dairy
products, wheat and sugar. These include 586 product lines.
Japan wants the United States to set a timeline for
scrapping tariffs of 2.5 percent on imports of passenger cars
and 25 percent on light trucks.
"The negotiations present extremely high hurdles for Japan,
and considerable gaps remain between Japan and the U.S," Economy
minister Akira Amari, in charge of Japan's delegation, told
reporters on Friday before flying to Singapore. But he said Abe
had told him to do his best to reach a deal.
An agreement between the United States and Japan would set
the tone for the other countries engaged in the TPP: Australia,
Brunei, Chile, Canada, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru,
Singapore and Vietnam.
"LITMUS TEST"
The stakes are high for Obama as well. Internationally, he
needs to make good on TPP as a key element of his promised
"rebalance" of economic and security policy to Asia at a time
when many in the region question his commitment to the region.
His planned visit to Asia in April is seen by some experts
and negotiators as a target for a preliminary draft deal for TPP
that would send a signal Washington wants to add economic
substance to a pivot strategy otherwise largely about shifting
some military forces to Asia to counter a rising China.
"If the TPP is not realised, it will deal a major blow to
the U.S. rebalancing strategy," said Bonnie Glaser, senior
associate at the Center for Strategic and International Studies
and a consultant for the U.S. government on East Asia.
"A lot of countries are seeing this as a litmus test."
Two New Zealand officials with knowledge of negotiations say
an in-principle deal might be unveiled during Obama's April
visit but that it would paper over significant differences,
leaving those to later.
New Zealand's negotiators, one official said, are adopting a
"more realistic" view of the TPP process after Obama faced
resistance within his Democratic Party on a proposal to give the
White House power to fast-track trade deals - so-called Trade
Promotion Authority (TPA) - which would deny U.S. lawmakers the
opportunity to amend the pact.
"The worry among the other countries is: 'What if everything
we've negotiated on is pointless and we have to re-negotiate it
to get it past Congress'?" said Deborah Elms, who has regular
talks with TPP negotiators as head of the Temasek Foundation
Centre for Trade and Negotiations, a Singapore think tank.
Others said such concerns were overdone. Former White House
international economic adviser Matthew Goodman said talk of
countries unwilling to seal a deal because Obama lacks
fast-track approval was "more of a negotiating tactic" and once
a pact was agreed, getting it through Congress would get easier.
Illustrating the challenges, some countries such as Malaysia
have little chance of securing a deal due to intense domestic
opposition and could ultimately drop out of the pact.
Malaysia's government has faced a debilitating backlash over
the TPP both from the political opposition and from powerful
traditionalists within the ruling party.
Malaysian Trade Minister Mustapa Mohamed listed at least
seven areas where negotiators still have significant concerns,
including intellectual property, state-owned enterprises, labour
union rights and the environment.
"It's just a matter of time that these issues will have to
be dealt with. The issue is when," he said on Thursday. "In a
way if you are not part of this, we may miss the boat."
Even if negotiators reach a draft agreement, passage of TPP
for many countries could drag on for more than a year. But the
pact is at a pivotal juncture.
"I don't know if we are ever going to do this deal or not
and if we are going to do it, whether the essential political
bits will come together in the next few days, but it has the
smell of reaching a moment of truth," said New Zealand Trade
Minister Tim Groser.
Some experts worry that a lack of U.S. will to clinch the
deal would give China - which is not part of the TPP talks - a
chance to fill the vacuum. "The U.S., in particular, we don't
think has been as engaged as it might have been," said Bryan
Clark, director of trade and international affairs at the
Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
China is consolidating its position as the largest trade
partner with most Asian countries and its direct investments in
the region are surging, albeit from a lower base than Europe,
Japan and the United States.
(Additiional reporting by Krista Hughes and David Brunnstrom in
Washington, Gyles Beckford in Wellington, Matt Siegel in Sydney,
and Stuart Grudgings in Kuala Lumpur; Writing by Jason Szep;
Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)