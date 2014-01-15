By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Jan 15 Firefighters responding to
an Asiana Airlines plane that crash-landed in San Francisco in
July were warned about the presence of a teenage passenger who
was later fatally struck by an emergency vehicle, new video
footage of the aftermath shows.
Ye Mengyuan, a 16-year-old passenger from China, survived
the initial impact of the July 6 crash only to be struck and
killed by an emergency vehicle as she lay near the wreckage of
the first fatal commercial airplane crash in the United States
since February 2009.
The newly released footage has reignited controversy over
Ye's death, which a California prosecutor said was accidental
and that the girl's body was hidden by foam on the runway when
she was struck after the crash, which killed three people and
injured more than 180.
One video, first released by CBS News late on Tuesday, shows
a firefighter pointing to Ye, who appeared motionless in a patch
of dry grass without no foam nearby. Another video shows a
firefighter flagging down a fire truck headed toward the plane.
"Whoa, whoa, whoa! Stop, stop, stop!" the firefighter
shouted before the driver stopped and opened his door to talk.
"There's a body right there, right in front of you," the
firefighter said. About 15 minutes later, Ye was run over, CBS
reported.
Cameras mounted on the helmet and truck of first responders
captured the footage. CBS reported that the videos were obtained
from a source close to Ye's family.
San Mateo District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe declined in
October to file charges against the first responders, saying
that the girl's body had been covered with firefighting foam
when she was hit and that the crash aftermath was "dramatically
chaotic."
This month, Ye's family filed a wrongful death civil claim
against the city of San Francisco, alleging gross negligence.
The district attorney's office declined to comment on the case
or the new videos.
According to the family's claim, two San Francisco
firefighters saw Ye lying on the ground and alerted a
supervisor, but they were instructed to move on and failed to
mark her location.
Family attorney Justin Green told CBS that the family is
seeking accountability. "They want to know why weren't the
firefighters trained, why weren't the supervisors certified and
why hasn't the fire department come clean about what happened?"
The San Francisco Fire Department also declined to comment,
saying it would wait for the close of a National Transportation
Safety Board investigation before commenting on the case.
"The NTSB investigation is still ongoing, and we're being
fully cooperative with that," fire department Mindy Talmadge
said.
