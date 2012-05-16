(Adds more detail on negotiations)
By Marice Richter
DALLAS May 16 Talks on a free trade agreement
between the United States and eight countries in the
fast-growing Asia-Pacific region made good progress over the
past week, but tough issues remain, the top U.S. trade
negotiator on the deal said on Wednesday.
"While we have work ahead, we see a clear path forward
toward conclusion of most of the more than 20 chapters of the
agreement," Barbara Weisel, assistant U.S. trade representative
for Southeast Asia and the Pacific, told reporters at the end of
the 12th round of talks on the proposed pact.
The nine countries negotiating the Trans-Pacific Partnership
(TPP) agreement will meet again in early July in San Diego and
"hope to use that round to make a major step forward toward
conclusion of the agreement," Weisel said.
The TPP is a key element of President Barack Obama's
so-called pivot toward Asia to help propel U.S. economic growth.
It is seen as an important tool to keep the United States
anchored in the region as China's economic might grows.
The eight other TPP countries - Australia, New Zealand,
Chile, Peru, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei - comprise
the fourth-largest U.S. market for goods and services exports.
Japan, Canada and Mexico asked six months ago to join the talks,
but current members have not made a decision on that yet.
Negotiators face a host of difficult issues, ranging from
Vietnam's interest in better access to the U.S. textile and
clothing market to U.S. demands for tough new rules on
"state-owned enterprises" to make sure they don't have an unfair
trade advantage in the region over private companies.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk told a textile industry
group on Tuesday that Vietnam was fiercely resisting U.S.
demands for a "yarn forward" rule, which would require that all
the materials that go into clothing originate and be assembled
in a TPP country to qualify for duty-free treatment.
"They don't want to do this stuff. I don't blame them. If
you were Vietnam, you'd negotiate the same way," Kirk said,
adding the United States would just have to show the same
"resolve" in pushing its position.
While the United States has reduced or eliminated tariffs on
many goods, its duties on clothing remain high.
Nearly 70 percent of all the duties collected by the United
States on imports from TPP countries come from clothing,
according to the TPP Apparel Coalition, which represents U.S.
retailers and clothing importers.
Weisel said negotiators were pushing for a "comprehensive"
agreement liberalizing trade in all products, but would not say
if that meant all tariffs and other trade barriers would be
eliminated under the pact.
The United States restricts imports of dairy and sugar and
other TPP countries have similar measures to protect their own
sensitive sectors. Weisel said negotiators have begun to dig
into the tough "market access" issues but the hardest decisions
would probably be left for the end.
U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk and top trade officials
from the other eight TPP countries will meet in early June in
Kazan, Russia on the sidelines of the annual Asia Pacific
Economic Cooperation (APEC) trade ministers meeting.
Weisel, who resisted predicting how soon countries could
reach a final agreement, said the nine TPP ministers would
"discuss progress achieved to date and agree on a plan forward."
The top trade officials will also discuss Japan, Canada and
Mexico's applications to join the talks.
(Reporting by Marice Richter; Additional reporting and writing
by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen and Cynthia Osterman)