* U.S. bills TPP as "pivot" toward fast-growing economies
* Some in China see initiative as bid to contain it
* U.S. says any APEC member can join if it meets standards
* Considering whether to restart talks on Taiwan trade ties
By Doug Palmer
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 U.S.-led talks on a free trade
pact in the Asia Pacific region are not an attempt to
economically contain China, a top U.S. trade official said on
Wednesday.
"This is absolutely not a negotiation that's directed at
China," Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Demetrios Marantis said
in remarks at the Woodrow Wilson Center for International
Scholars.
The United States is hosting the 14th round of talks on the
Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) in early September. A final
agreement is unlikely before the end of 2013.
The Obama administration has billed the proposed pact as
part of a U.S. "pivot" toward the fast-growing economies of the
Asia-Pacific region.
Marantis said negotiators had made significant progress in
the talks, but are beginning to confront the most difficult
issues and still have a lot of work to do.
The current talks include the United States, Australia, New
Zealand, Peru, Chile, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam and Brunei,
with Canada and Mexico set to join in coming months.
Some in China see the TPP as a U.S. attempt to rewrite the
rules of trade for the region to economically contain China,
whose rapid growth continues to rattle many lawmakers and
companies in the United States.
Marantis rejected that charge, noting the TPP is open to any
of the 21 members of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation
(APEC) willing to meet high standards envisioned for areas like
intellectual property, services, environment and labor.
The integration of Vietnam, Malaysia, Canada and Mexico into
the talks since 2009 shows that, he said.
"Our goal is to incorporate as many Asia Pacific members
into this that are willing to meet the high standards," Marantis
said.
"Each country has to make that judgment for itself on
whether TPP makes sense for it," Marantis said.
Jeffrey Schott, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute
for International Economics, said the idea the proposed pact
could contain China was "laughable" because no trade agreement
is capable of that.
Schott also said he thought China could decide in the
"medium term" if it wants to join the pact.
China made significant market-opening commitments in 2001 to
join the World Trade Organization and has moved toward deeper
commitments in bilateral free trade pacts, he said.
TAIWAN BEEF
Meanwhile, Marantis said the United States welcomes recent
steps Taiwan has taken to reopen its market to U.S. beef, but is
waiting to see how that is implemented before resuming talks to
deepen trade ties.
U.S. frustration with Taiwan over beef trade prompted
Washington a few years ago to suspend bilateral talks under a
Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA).
Washington will be evaluating over the next several months
whether to restart the TIFA talks, Marantis said.
He acknowledged Taiwan's long-term interest in joining the
TPP, but said it was not an issue that current members had to
confront yet.
Schott said it was unlikely Taiwan would become a member of
the TPP talks because of the political problems that would
create with China, which regards Taiwan as part of its
territory.
Japan has also been considering joining talks on the TPP.
Edward Lincoln, a professor and expert on Japan at George
Washington University, said it was doubtful Tokyo would join the
negotiations because of strong domestic opposition.