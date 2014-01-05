(Updates with fatality, injuries and flight information)
Jan 5 One person died and two others were
injured when a small plane crashed at the Aspen/Pitkin County
Airport in Colorado on Sunday, the Pitkin County Sheriff's
office said.
The Canadair Challenger 601 was arriving from Toluca, Mexico
at about 12:30 p.m. MT (1930 GMT) when it crashed, according to
the Aviation Safety Network website.
Of the two survivors aboard the private jet, one sustained
serious injuries while the other came away with minor injuries,
according to a sheriff's office dispatcher. None of those
involved, including the deceased, have been publicly identified.
Two celebrities witnessed the crash and documented it on
Twitter.
"Horrible plane crash here at Aspen airport," comedian Kevin
Nealon wrote in one of several Twitter messages sent from the
scene. "Exploded into flames as it was landing. I think it was a
private jet."
LeAnn Rimes, the country singer, also took to Twitter to
describe seeing what she also described as the "horrible" crash.
"So sad!" she wrote.
Located in the Rocky Mountains about 190 miles (300 km) west
of Denver, Aspen is known for its ski resorts.
The airport remained closed due to the crash on Sunday
afternoon, according to its website.
(Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York and Brendan O'Brien in
Milwaukee; Editing by Edith Honan and Meredith Mazzilli)