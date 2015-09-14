By Andrew M. Seaman
NEW YORK, Sept 14 People between the ages of 50
and 59 years at an increased risk of heart disease and stroke
should take daily low-dose aspirin, according to proposed,
narrower recommendations from a U.S.-backed panel of independent
medical experts.
In addition to preventing heart attacks and strokes, those
people may reduce their risk of colon cancer if they take
aspirin for at least 10 years, according to the U.S. Preventive
Services Task Force, or USPSTF.
The proposal is narrower than the group's previous
recommendations, which separated guidelines by sex and also
recommended the drug for people outside ages 50 to 59.
The changes are based on the inclusion of colon cancer risk
into the recommendation and the addition of four clinical trials
on the use of aspirin since 2009.
"The people we recommend taking aspirin are at an increased
risk of cardiovascular disease and who are not at an increased
risk of bleeding complications," said Dr. Doug Owens, a member
of the panel.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year rejected
labeling aspirin for the use of preventing heart attacks and
strokes.
The task force looked at the broader benefits of the drug
and likely more evidence, said Owens, who is also affiliated
with the Stanford School of Medicine in California.
The new recommendation is specifically for people expected
to live at least 10 years, and who are at a 10 percent or
greater risk of heart attack or stroke during that time. The
risk is based on the American Heart Association/American College
of Cardiology calculator, which takes into account cholesterol
and blood pressure(bit.ly/1VXp8n3).
For at-risk people aged 60 to 69 years, the guidelines say
the benefit is not as large compared to people ages 50 to 59
years, and decisions to take aspirin should be made on a case by
case basis.
The group said it did not have enough data to determine
whether people aged 50 or younger and people aged 70 or older
should take daily low-dose aspirin.
"Overall, the USPSTF did a really thorough job " said Dr.
Mark Creager, president of the American Heart Association. "I
think they're right on target in how they evaluated the data,
what their recommendation was, who was involved and the grade of
the recommendation."
Under the Affordable Care Act, the task force's
recommendations are used to help set health insurance
reimbursement policies.
