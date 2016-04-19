(In 2nd paragraph, corrects to say "systemically," not
By Lisa Lambert and Ross Kerber
WASHINGTON/BOSTON, April 18 The heads of the
major U.S. financial regulatory agencies on Monday raised
concerns about a concentration of leverage in large hedge funds
and called for a working group to collect and analyze data on
the privately held firms in a report on asset management.
But the Financial Stability Oversight Council, tasked with
finding and reducing systemic risk, did not designate any asset
managers as "systemically important," - a move that could ease
concerns that have gripped the fund industry for years.
In a public meeting late on Monday, the regulatory group,
including the U.S. Treasury secretary and chair of the
Securities and Exchange Commission, updated its two-year-old
review of risks to the U.S. financial system posed by hedge,
mutual and other funds' liquidity, leverage and redemptions.
One FSOC senior official said the update narrowed the focus
of that review.
Meanwhile, it set the stage for a limited review of hedge
fund risk, noting it was "constrained by limitations in the
available data."
The working group, largely made up of staffers of member
agencies, will report by year-end on items including
counterparty exposures, margin investing, trading strategies and
possible standards for measuring leverage.
The council also took a light stance on addressing
liquidity and redemption risks, saying it would also wait to see
how the SEC implements funds rules proposed nearly a year ago.
The council will "review and consider whether risks to
financial stability remain," it said, adding it "will take into
account how the industry may evolve in light of any regulatory
changes." It also suggested certain steps that "should be
considered" in how funds handle illiquid assets, redemption
costs, and financing.
The SEC proposed requiring mutual funds and exchange-traded
funds to set up programs for managing liquidity risks and
broaden disclosures about their liquidity and redemption
practices. Regulators and investors have been concerned that a
market sell-off could result in a situation where some funds and
ETFs could not sell assets quickly enough - and at sufficiently
high prices - to pay all investors seeking to redeem shares.
At Monday's meeting, SEC Chair Mary Jo White said that
"although there is overlap," FSOC's update "should not be read
as an indication of the direction that the SEC's final asset
management rules may take."
The council's mission dates to the Dodd-Frank financial
reform law of 2010, which designated some large banks as
"systematically important," a regulatory label indicating they
are "too big to fail." That designation can trigger capital
requirements and other regulatory oversight.
So far regulators have faced difficulty in designating
nonbank firms as one of the Systemically Important Financial
Institutions, or SIFIs, which is also allowed under Dodd-Frank.
On March 30 a U.S. district judge rescinded the designation
for major insurer MetLife Inc, which had argued that the
FSOC used a secretive and flawed process in determining it could
harm the whole system if it went into distress. The U.S.
government has appealed that decision.
U.S. asset managers including BlackRock Inc and
Vanguard Group, who collectively have about $18 trillion, have
fought for years to avoid being designated as SIFIs. Industry
representatives have argued their products invest directly and
do not use the type of leverage that caused problems during the
financial crisis. It is also unclear what type of government
involvement a designation would invite.
Vanguard, BlackRock and Fidelity declined comment on FSOC's
report.
